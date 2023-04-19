Our careers hub includes information about current open positions at Gear Patrol as well as an overview of the benefits and perks offered to all full-time employees.



Click on any linked job listing to view a detailed description of the role as well as instructions on how to apply. Before submitting an application, we also encourage you to learn more about our Mission, Core Values, and Operating Principles at on our about page.





Open Positions:

Associate Style Editor, Gear Patrol



Associate Editor, Gear Patrol Studios



If you don’t see an opportunity listed here for you, well, we’d still love to hear from you. Introduce yourself to jobs [at] gearpatrol.com, and if you spark an idea, we’ll do our best to get back to you.



We will consider all applicants with no regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, sexual orientation, gender expression, or disability. Only those candidates considered for an interview will be contacted. Please regard your résumé as having been received unless your email bounces back.

BENEFITS AND PERKS

We're focused on fostering a workplace culture that helps exceptional people perform at their best.



This process starts with clearly understanding that flexibility, work-life balance, and personal health are all essential ingredients for achievement. Our robust benefits package offered to all full-time employees is just one of the ways we're committed to these values.



Highlights of our benefits package include:



• Competitive base salaries, bonus opportunities, and uncapped commission plans

• Health and dental plans that are fully paid for by Gear Patrol

• Matching 401k

• Remote work flexibility and generous PTO policies

• Company week-long vacation in December

• Generous parental leave policy

• Personal wellness allowances

• Charitable gift matching and paid volunteer days

• Phone plan stipend