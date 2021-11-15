As they used to say on a TV show that aired what feels like decades ago: winter is coming. For many of us who live in northern parts of the country (or in any part of Canada), the temperatures are soon to drop, which usually means the onslaught of snow and ice everywhere — including over the roads.



Under those circumstances, you might find it challenging to get to work (if you're not working from home) or even just step out to get groceries or run other errands. And even with a well-maintained road, appropriate tires and all-wheel-drive, you can still never be too careful about driving in snowy or icy conditions. Keep these winter driving tips in mind, however, and you'll be in better shape.

4 Easy Winter Driving Tips to Remember

1. Look where you want to go. Instead of looking at what you don’t want to hit, look where you do want to go. (For example, if you start to lose the control of your car, don’t look at oncoming traffic.) Your eyes and hands have a natural tendency to move in the same direction.

2. Don’t panic. In order to accomplish step 1, you have to keep your cool. Easier said than done? Maybe, but it’s important. Prevent panic-inducing situations by driving smart, being smooth — and slowing down.

3. Allow time for the car to react. A lot of people don’t understand just how much their vehicle weighs; on slippery surfaces, it’s going to take a while for it to move around in response to your course corrections. The people who drive beyond their means are the dudes always getting into accidents.

4. Let the vehicle find its way. If something happens, concentrate on relaxing your hands and moving them slowly, then letting the vehicle find its way. The worst thing you can do if you’re coming around the corner and start to slide is to slam on the brakes; momentum is going to take you wherever it wants to take you.





