Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability

4 Simple, Easy-to-Remember Winter Driving Tips

Winter is coming. Here's what you need to keep in mind when the cold weather hits.

By Will Sabel Courtney
winter ice storm coats atlanta
Erik S. LesserGetty Images

As they used to say on a TV show that aired what feels like decades ago: winter is coming. For many of us who live in northern parts of the country (or in any part of Canada), the temperatures are soon to drop, which usually means the onslaught of snow and ice everywhere — including over the roads.

Under those circumstances, you might find it challenging to get to work (if you're not working from home) or even just step out to get groceries or run other errands. And even with a well-maintained road, appropriate tires and all-wheel-drive, you can still never be too careful about driving in snowy or icy conditions. Keep these winter driving tips in mind, however, and you'll be in better shape.

4 Easy Winter Driving Tips to Remember

1.Look where you want to go. Instead of looking at what you don’t want to hit, look where you do want to go. (For example, if you start to lose the control of your car, don’t look at oncoming traffic.) Your eyes and hands have a natural tendency to move in the same direction.

2.Don’t panic. In order to accomplish step 1, you have to keep your cool. Easier said than done? Maybe, but it’s important. Prevent panic-inducing situations by driving smart, being smooth — and slowing down.

3.Allow time for the car to react. A lot of people don’t understand just how much their vehicle weighs; on slippery surfaces, it’s going to take a while for it to move around in response to your course corrections. The people who drive beyond their means are the dudes always getting into accidents.

4.Let the vehicle find its way. If something happens, concentrate on relaxing your hands and moving them slowly, then letting the vehicle find its way. The worst thing you can do if you’re coming around the corner and start to slide is to slam on the brakes; momentum is going to take you wherever it wants to take you.

The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy

gear patrol best winter tires lead full
iStock

We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.

Read the Story

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Car Accessories
The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
The Best Portable Jump Starters
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Make Your Tacoma the Perfect Car Camper
The Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
Upgrade Your 4Runner With This Prime Day Deal
Upgrade Your Jeep With the Perfect Roof Rack
The Best Car Mods You Can Do Yourself
Here’s How to Wash Your Car the Right Way
Everything You Need for a Great Road Trip
The Best Wiper Blades for Your Car