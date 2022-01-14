What Does It Mean for a Car To Be Vegan-Friendly, and Does It Matter?

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
We begin with a chat about vegan cars, based on a new study that indicates which automakers offer the highest number of vegan-friendly models. What does that mean, which company makes the most, and does it matter? Then an odd new product that combines audio technology and speaker design theory to produce a highly effective smell diffuser. Strange, yes, but what implications does it have in the real world? Lastly, we talk about the results of another fascinating study, this one on Google search trends that correlate with pandemic shopping trends. Have you been buying weird stuff over the last couple of years? Have we? Find out later on.
Show Notes:
03:23 – Vegan-Friendly Cars: Which Brand Offers the Most Overall?
20:00 – What the Hell Is a Smell Speaker?
29:20 – COVID's Effect on Our Shopping Trends
Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.