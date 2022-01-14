Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
These Timepieces Are Perfect for Travel
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
3 Reasons Balance Is Important in Rock Climbing

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

What Does It Mean for a Car To Be Vegan-Friendly, and Does It Matter?

Which automakers produce the most vegan-friendly cars, a machine that projects aromas like speakers throw sound, and how our shopping habits have changed during the pandemic.

By Gear Patrol
gp podcast ep54
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We begin with a chat about vegan cars, based on a new study that indicates which automakers offer the highest number of vegan-friendly models. What does that mean, which company makes the most, and does it matter? Then an odd new product that combines audio technology and speaker design theory to produce a highly effective smell diffuser. Strange, yes, but what implications does it have in the real world? Lastly, we talk about the results of another fascinating study, this one on Google search trends that correlate with pandemic shopping trends. Have you been buying weird stuff over the last couple of years? Have we? Find out later on.

Show Notes:

Navigation:

03:23 – Vegan-Friendly Cars: Which Brand Offers the Most Overall?

20:00 – What the Hell Is a Smell Speaker?

29:20 – COVID's Effect on Our Shopping Trends

Featured and Related:


        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

            This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
            Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
            More From The Gear Patrol Podcast
            We React to 2022 Reader Gear Goals
            2021 Gear Trends and Our Predictions for 2022
            Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
            The John Mayer G-Shock Is a Collab We Love
            The 10 Most Revolutionary Products of 2021
            The BMW MX Hybrid SUV Concept Looks Insane...
            The Future of 3D Printing, Thanks to Terminator 2
            Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
            The Building Blocks To a Great Wardrobe
            2022 Range Rover: a $104,000 Design Statement
            Bremont's New Watches Have Controversial Guts