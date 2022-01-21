Today's Top Stories
Google's 'White Noise' Update Created Big Problems for Parents

Google Home updates cause (figurative) nightmares, Lamborghini is making an off-road Huracan, and Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion.

By Gear Patrol
gp podcast ep55
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

Today, we talk about (shhh) white noise. Last week, Google screwed up its customers' sleep schedules with a weird Google Home software update which, says the company, impacted its "white noise experience." We talk about our reliance on tech in our home and white noise machines worth buying. Then: it looks very likely that Lamborghini is making an off-road version of its Huracan sports car. What's the point? Why make such a niche car? Lastly, Microsoft is buying the video game juggernaut Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion. Is Halo doomed? We'll talk about what this takeover means for games and gamers.

Show Notes:

Navigation:

05:24 – Google Home's White Noise Update Wreaks Havok

16:54 – Lamborghini Takes the Huracan Off-Road

27:15 – Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard

39:53 – Our Favorite New Gear Releases

Featured and Related:

    Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

