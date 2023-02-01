Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
These 3 R&R Florida Vacays Are Calling Your Name
3
Meet the Best New Weed Vape, the Pax Plus
4
Rolex Oyster or Jubilee Bracelet: Which Is Best?
5
Adventure Harder With Reliable Travel Insurance

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Kick Start Your 2023 Adventures With a Prize Package Worth Over $2,300

By Gear Patrol
new year, new gear sweeps with 57hours, world nomads, outback outdoor, prana, turo, and viome


Whether you're looking to check an epic excursion off of your bucket list or simply enjoy a relaxing weekend on the slopes, we want to help make the most of your adventures this year. We teamed up with our friends at 57hours, Out&Back Outdoor, prAna, Turo, World Nomads and Viome to give you a chance to win an adventure pack worth over $2,300, including credit towards a trip of your choice, transportation, travel insurance and the wellness and outdoor gear you’ll want with you. Enter now to take your 2023 adventure plans to the next level.

The Prizes:

    ENTER HERE

    Terms: No purchase necessary. Enter from February 1, 2023 - February 16, 2023 for your chance to win. Sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are lawful U.S. residents, and are 18 years of age or older, as of the start date of the sweepstakes. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Gear Patrol. See official rules for details and Sponsor’s privacy policy.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Briefings
    Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
    Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of January
    Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
    Today in Gear: The Month in Review
    Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News
    Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing
    Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar
    Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
    Today in Gear: End Your Week Here