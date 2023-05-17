Today's Top Stories
Love Travel? Share Your Adventures for a Chance to Win a $200 Airbnb Gift Card

braun shaver, shoes, memory card, camera laid out in living room
Gear Patrol Studios

From hyper-local staycations to exploring far-flung destinations, we want to learn more about how you travel, where you’re headed and what you like to do when you get there. Knowing more about our readers’ interests and upcoming travel plans helps us tailor what we publish to better serve, well, you.

Completing the survey will take just a few minutes and as a thank-you for your time, one lucky participant will walk away with a $200 Airbnb gift card to help fund their next vacation, plus a one-year subscription to Gear Patrol Magazine.

  • First Prize (1 Winner)
    • $200 Airbnb Gift Card
    • One-Year Subscription to Gear Patrol Magazine
    • Second Prize (4 Winners)
      • One-Year Subscription to Gear Patrol Magazine

      ENTER HERE

      Terms: No purchase necessary. Enter from May 17, 2023-June 4, 2023 for your chance to win. Sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are lawful U.S. residents, and are 18 years of age or older, as of the start date of the sweepstakes. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Gear Patrol. See official rules for details and Sponsor’s privacy policy.

