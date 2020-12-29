Your FSA Is About to Expire; Here Are 10 Ways to Use It Before It Runs Out

If you have healthcare through your employer, you probably have a flexible spending account (or an FSA) that’s meant to be used for things like copays, prescriptions and other medical expenses. These accounts are on a “use it or lose it” basis though, and you’re probably about to lose yours at the end of this year. Here are some of the best products that you can buy using your FSA, because hey, you might as well.
Welly Bandages
Remember how bandages with Ninja Turtles on them were better than the regular kind? This is like the adult version of that. Get yourself a little first aid kit and be ready for your next bump or bruise.
If your job involves staring at a screen all day, you should consider picking up a pair of blue light glasses from Felix Gray. They’re made to counteract the eye-strain that comes with looking at screens all day.
You've probably been seeing these thermometers around since the start of the pandemic. If you haven't picked one up for yourself, you should do it now. This is much better than sticking something in your ear, under your tongue or *ahem* somewhere else.
TBô makes some of the most comfortable underwear that you’ll ever own, using super-soft, sustainable and breathable bamboo fabric. Right now, the brand is offering 33 percent off its best selling three-packs for Gear Patrol readers.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.
Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These take the classics up a notch with the brand's Body Modal fabric — an ultra-soft blend that keeps you comfortable all day.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
Note: Purchasing products through our links may earn us a portion of the sale, which supports our editorial team’s mission. Learn more here.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io