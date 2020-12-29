Your FSA Is About to Expire; Here Are 10 Ways to Use It Before It Runs Out

If you have healthcare through your employer, you probably have a flexible spending account (or an FSA) that’s meant to be used for things like copays, prescriptions and other medical expenses. These accounts are on a “use it or lose it” basis though, and you’re probably about to lose yours at the end of this year. Here are some of the best products that you can buy using your FSA, because hey, you might as well.

Welly Bandages

Remember how bandages with Ninja Turtles on them were better than the regular kind? This is like the adult version of that. Get yourself a little first aid kit and be ready for your next bump or bruise.



Maude Condoms

Not everyone thinks of it this way, but condoms are absolutely healthcare, and can be bought using your FSA. These ones from Maude are thin, and are made without any harmful chemicals.



Price: $12

Roman

Doctors say that over half of all men will deal with ED at some point. Treat the problem with effective and reliable medicine that comes in discreet packaging.



Hims

If you’d like another option for ED meds, Hims is worth checking out. They offer several different kinds of medicine at a few different price points.



Scout Contact Lenses

Last month Warby Parker launched Scout, their first brand of daily contacts. The contacts are moist, long-lasting and FSA-eligible.



Warby Parker Glasses

Been meaning to update your look? You might as well spring for a new pair of frames or at least a pair of backups, because Warby Parker’s glasses can be paid for from your FSA.



Felix Gray Blue Light Glasses

If your job involves staring at a screen all day, you should consider picking up a pair of blue light glasses from Felix Gray. They’re made to counteract the eye-strain that comes with looking at screens all day.



Zeiss Lens Wipes

Keep your glasses clean and your eyes happy with a big box of eyeglass cleaning wipes that should last you at least a couple years.



Price: $38

Sunscreen

You might not be thinking about sunscreen this time of year, but you might as well stock up now. Don’t forget that snow reflects sunlight, so use some before any winter activities as well.



Price: $31

Thermometer

You've probably been seeing these thermometers around since the start of the pandemic. If you haven't picked one up for yourself, you should do it now. This is much better than sticking something in your ear, under your tongue or *ahem* somewhere else.

Price: $70

