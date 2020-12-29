Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Your FSA Is About to Expire; Here Are 10 Ways to Use It Before It Runs Out

Most flexible spending accounts operate on a “use it or lose it” basis, so you might as well stock up on these products while you can.

By Scott Ulrich
fsa is about to expire gear patrol full lead
Hims

If you have healthcare through your employer, you probably have a flexible spending account (or an FSA) that’s meant to be used for things like copays, prescriptions and other medical expenses. These accounts are on a “use it or lose it” basis though, and you’re probably about to lose yours at the end of this year. Here are some of the best products that you can buy using your FSA, because hey, you might as well.

Welly Bandages

FSA-Is-About-to-Expire-gear-patrol-welly

Remember how bandages with Ninja Turtles on them were better than the regular kind? This is like the adult version of that. Get yourself a little first aid kit and be ready for your next bump or bruise.

LEARN MORE

Maude Condoms

FSA-Is-About-to-Expire-gear-patrol-maude

Not everyone thinks of it this way, but condoms are absolutely healthcare, and can be bought using your FSA. These ones from Maude are thin, and are made without any harmful chemicals.

Price: $12

SHOP NOW

Roman

FSA-Is-About-to-Expire-gear-patrol-2-roman

Doctors say that over half of all men will deal with ED at some point. Treat the problem with effective and reliable medicine that comes in discreet packaging.

LEARN MORE

Hims

FSA-Is-About-to-Expire-gear-patrol-2-hims

If you’d like another option for ED meds, Hims is worth checking out. They offer several different kinds of medicine at a few different price points.

LEARN MORE

Scout Contact Lenses

Warby-Parker-Contacts-gear-patrol-feature

Last month Warby Parker launched Scout, their first brand of daily contacts. The contacts are moist, long-lasting and FSA-eligible.

LEARN MORE

Warby Parker Glasses

Warby-Parker-Wide-gear-patrol-feature

Been meaning to update your look? You might as well spring for a new pair of frames or at least a pair of backups, because Warby Parker’s glasses can be paid for from your FSA.

LEARN MORE

Felix Gray Blue Light Glasses

TIG-APR-1-Felix-Gray-gear-patrol-lead-feature

If your job involves staring at a screen all day, you should consider picking up a pair of blue light glasses from Felix Gray. They’re made to counteract the eye-strain that comes with looking at screens all day.

LEARN MORE

Zeiss Lens Wipes

FSA-Is-About-to-Expire-gear-patrol-zeiss

Keep your glasses clean and your eyes happy with a big box of eyeglass cleaning wipes that should last you at least a couple years.

Price: $38

SHOP NOW

Sunscreen

Best-Moistuerizers-For-Every-Part-Of-Your-Body-Gear-Patrol-Clinique

You might not be thinking about sunscreen this time of year, but you might as well stock up now. Don’t forget that snow reflects sunlight, so use some before any winter activities as well.

Price: $31

SHOP NOW

Thermometer

thermometer
FSA Store

You've probably been seeing these thermometers around since the start of the pandemic. If you haven't picked one up for yourself, you should do it now. This is much better than sticking something in your ear, under your tongue or *ahem* somewhere else.

Price: $70

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
This Smartwatch Can Help Track Your Health
Give the Gift That Inspires Better Health
Tech Can Improve Your Health This Holiday Season

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

tbo underwear
TBô Three-Pack Bamboo Underwear

Presented by TBô

SHOP NOW

33% OFF

TBô makes some of the most comfortable underwear that you’ll ever own, using super-soft, sustainable and breathable bamboo fabric. Right now, the brand is offering 33 percent off its best selling three-packs for Gear Patrol readers.

READ MORE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
$116 $145

$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
$132 $240

$108 OFF (45%)

Bring your briefcase up to speed by swapping it out for one designed by the same folks who create bags for wildlands firefighters and active-duty members of the military.

Jabra Elite 75t
Jabra Elite 75t
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Dyson V10 Absolute
Dyson V10 Absolute
$450 $550

$100 OFF (18%) + $75 worth of tools with purchase

The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
$8 $15

$7 OFF (50%)

A set of three masks for under $10 is a steal — and since they're reversible, you're essentially doubling your haul.  

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
$38 $60

$22 OFF (36%)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These take the classics up a notch with the brand's Body Modal fabric — an ultra-soft blend that keeps you comfortable all day. 

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STYLE BASICS

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
$459 $519

$60 OFF (11%)

Our pick for best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS

Keysmart MultiTool - 4-in-1 Keychain Tool
Keysmart MultiTool - 4-in-1 Keychain Tool
$7 $10

$3 OFF (30%)

Fit for the daily grind, this multitool is up to any challenge thrown your way. Plus, for $7, why not? 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$289 $349

$60 OFF (17%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$49 $98

$49 OFF (50%)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST JACKETS COMING IN 2021

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
$65 $80

$15 OFF (19%)

At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

iRobot Roomba i6+
iRobot Roomba i6+
$550 $800

$250 OFF (31%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Stan Smiths
Adidas Stan Smiths
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$94 $140

$46 OFF (33%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$169 $255

$86 OFF (34%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

Note: Purchasing products through our links may earn us a portion of the sale, which supports our editorial team’s mission. Learn more here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
The 10 Best New Style Releases of 2020
5 Used Cars That Make You Look Rich for $20,000
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 10 Best New Home Products of 2020
The 10 Best New Tech Products of 2020
Who Makes the Best House Shoe? We Asked Around
The Best Hiking Boots of 2021
The Best Phono Preamps Under $100
The Best Stereo Receivers Under $500
The Best Men's Gifts for Every Budget
The Best Outdoor Gear Gifts to Give in 2020