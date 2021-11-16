Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 8 Best Books for Anyone Who Loves Cars

An exhaustive history of James Bond cars, Porsche's trove of unseen concept cars and more.

By Tyler Duffy
books
Courtesy

Fuel your car obsession with some great non-fiction books. Below are eight of the best car books to buy, featuring everything from a deeply nerdy look at Bond cars to some spectacular, never-before-seen Porsche designs.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Bond Cars: The Definitive History
Courtesy
Now 10% off
$36 AT AMAZON

Bond cars are more memorable than the villains and occasionally improbable plotlines. Jason Barlow's book dives into the James Bond archive to take you behind the wheel of every car 007 has driven on film.  

Porsche Unseen: Design Studies
Courtesy
Now 27% off
$66 AT AMAZON

Porsche recently unveiled a treasure trove of cool, never before design concepts with everything from supercars to super-aerodynamic six-seater vans. In this book, Porsche Unseen, you can discover the details behind all of them. 

A Man & His Car: Iconic Cars and Stories from the Men Who Love Them
Courtesy
Now 15% off
$34 AT AMAZON

Car ownership can be a deeply personal experience. In this book, celebrities like Jay Leno and famous automotive collectors share their stories of the cars they fell in love with.

Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans
Courtesy
$14 AT AMAZON

There’s a good chance your dad saw the film Ford v. Ferrari and loved it. But that flick about the story of Ford’s epic quest to take down Ferrari at Le Mans was actually based on a fascinating, informative book by A.J. Baime that’s well worth the read, too.

The Best Gifts for the New Dad
best dad gifts
Courtesy

Fatherhood is a journey. Here are some great gifts to help that bewildered new dad on his way.

LEARN MORE

My Dad Had That Car: A Nostalgic Look at the American Automobile, 1920-1990
Courtesy
$37 AT AMAZON

This exhaustive illustrated history spans 70 years, covering 10,000 cars over 1,300 pages from the American auto industry's golden age. It's chock full of arcane facts your Dad can pretend to remember off-hand. 

McQueen's Motorcycles: Racing and Riding with the King of Cool
Courtesy
Now 56% off
$15 AT AMAZON

Steve McQueen was as cool and notable in the moto world as he was in the car world. From his first Harley-Davidson to vintage bikes acquired as a Hollywood star, here's a complete look at his legendary collection.  

Indy Split: The Big Money Battle that Nearly Destroyed Indy Racing
Courtesy
Now 21% off
$28 AT AMAZON

Longtime motorsports reporter John Oreovicz writes an authoritative history of the split between Indy Car series that deeply wounded open-wheel racing in the U.S.

Pininfarina: 90 Anni / 90 Years
Courtesy
Giorgio Nada Editore Srl
Now 31% off
$103 AT AMAZON

Pininfarina is the iconic Italian design firm that has shaped some of the most stunning cars from Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Maserati among others. This book details all 632 of them over the company's 90-year history. 

The 60+ Best Father's Day Gifts
fathers day gifts
Courtesy

Scouring to find the perfect gift for dad for Father’s Day? We’ve got a full roundup of the best stuff to get your dad this year.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Briefings
How to Start Living Out of Your Pickup Truck
The Ford Bronco's Massive Impact on America
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Introducing Issue Seventeen, The Winter Preview
Today in Gear: Start Your Week With These Updates
4 Simple, Easy-to-Remember Winter Driving Tips
How to Tie Things to the Roof of Your Car
How the Ford Bronco Evolved Over the Decades
Today in Gear: Gear Updates to Round Out The Week
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
Today in Gear: 5 Products You Need to Know