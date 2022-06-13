Our Favorite Beach Cars: 3 Quirky But Stylish Picks

Our three favorite quirky beach cars are decidedly non-traditional in design but thoroughly cool and worthy of some Grade-A sun soaking.
Editor's Note: The beach. She beckons. Heed the call this summer, but first make sure your vehicle of choice is beach-approved. In this limited series, we'll reveal our favorite beach cars; in this edition, quirky picks for anyone who really wants to be seen.
Sure, you could drive some typical family car to the beach, or roll up in a convertible cliché. But sometimes – especially at the beach – you want to make a splash. Enter these three "quirky" picks. Below you'll find a classic hand-built kit car, an ultra-luxury ragtop SUV and an "bus" that's all-electric (though it seems to run on Flower Power...). They're statement cars, and you're gonna look great behind the wheel.
A man named Bruce Meyers was behind the original Manx, a classic dune buggy-style vehicle that's been imitated nearly to death. Back in 1964, he built the originals himself, right out of his California garage. When Meyers passed away, the company was sold to a pair of guys who plan to revive the Manx as an all-electric retro-mobile. But you'll want an original if you can find one: based on a shortened VW Beetle chassis, the lightweight vehicle could be powered by any number of engines. The Manx was desired by celebrities as an "it" car of the moment, and it dominated dune racing and constantly broke records in that arena. Great examples go for $15K+, so the Manx isn't super cheap – but, then again, can you put a cost on cool?
Also consider: Volkswagen Thing, Fiat Jolly
Further reading: The Father of the Dune Buggy Opens Up About His Legacy and VW’s Electric Homage
Learn More
If you're able to drive the Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet to a beach may we please, please come with? After all, it's gotta be an exclusive spot worthy of such an oddity of automobiledom. The Landaulet is, essentially, an extreme-luxury version of the Mercedes-AMG 4×4 squared, replete with high-riding (almost 18 inches of clearance!) portal axles and a ton of other intense off-road equipment. But it's also a Maybach, AKA "mega fancy." The back of the roof is a convertible, to be enjoyed either by some very lucky kids or by you, since you're sitting in "first-class" seats from the S-Class and probably being chauffered to the beach in your remakrably rare, hugely expensive SUV. It's powered by a 621-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-12 but goverened at 112 mph – more than enough to catch some rarified air on the dunes. After all, only 99 were ever made (and each cost over half a million bucks when new).
Also consider: GMC Hummer EV, Rezvani Tank
Further reading: The Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Is the Gauche SUV of Our Dreams
It doesn't really matter if you don't consider the new I.D. Buzz "sensible." That's just, like, your opinion, man. Gone are the days of underpowered, rear-engined, rickety hippie-mobiles; enter the age of silent, electrric propulsion and super chill design and materials, including organic paint, animal-free leather alternatives and recycled plastic. You know, exactly what modern hippies arre into. Sorry to burst your beach bubble, but you'll have to wait until 2024 to drive one of these too an American shoreline. The van, like its forebears, will be lightly powered; the rear-drive version will have 200 horsepower, and an AWD versoin is likely to follow and to have more juice. Suffice it to say that VW has kept the Microbus spirit alive and well in this new iteration, and we're eager to give it a whirl.
Also consider: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van, Ford Transit
Further reading: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Has Arrived. Here's What You Need to Know