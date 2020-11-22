Help a Great Cause by Trying to Win This Amazing Airstream Camper Van

Camper vans have had a better 2020 than most of us. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans than ever have been seeking out the isolated bliss of vacationing inside a rolling campsite, be it a travel trailer, an RV or a camper van. Of course, these relaxation and exploration machines can cost a pretty penny, as you might expect of a device that's both transportation and living quarters. The Airstream Atlas, which is basically a rolling tiny house for two, costs around $250,000 — enough to buy an actual second home.
The Airstream Atlas in question is being raffled off to benefit First Descents, a not-for-profit organization that offers outdoor expeditions to young adults (basically, people from ages 18 to 39) who are suffering from cancer and other serious health conditions. Participants attend for free, and receive medical attention and custom care along the way, ensuring that nothing stands in the way of escaping into the great outdoors. (First Descents has also begun offering a Hero Recharge initiative, which provides access to the same sort of outdoor adventure programs for first responders battling the coronavirus pandemic.)
In case you're wondering whether or not the Atlas will fit your lifestyle, well, here's what you need to know: the Airstream Atlas is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based touring coach that's designed to be as luxurious as a camper van can get. Inside, there's six and a half feet of headroom; once you're parked, part of the driver's side powers outwards, creating room for the couch to fold down into a comfortable bed without cramping up the interior.
In back, there's a full bathroom, complete with separate shower, toilet and sink; between that and the living space lies a kitchen. And if that's not enough room for you, the Atlas's turbodiesel V6 means it can tow up to 5,000 pounds, so you can even tow an Airstream camping trailer behind you. (The winner also gets $20,000 cash, in addition to having the taxes and shipping paid for, so you could always use that to put towards a Bambi or a Basecamp.)
