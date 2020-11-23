Enter to Win This Rare Honda Civic Type R and Help Black Colleges Thrive

The Honda Civic Type R is a wonder of an affordable performance machine, delivering Porsche-like thrills and family-car utility at a Honda-worthy price. Still, unless your last name is "Bezos," forking over close to $40K on a car is still the sort of decision that shouldn't be taken lightly. Luckily for those of us who didn't create Amazon, however, you now have a great chance to snag one of these with a much smaller outlay of cash — and help out a great cause in the process.
Only 600 Limited Editions will be made, each distinguishing itself from the rest of the refreshed models by coming correct with lightweight BBS forged alloy wheels, extra-grippy Michelin Cup 2 tires, reprogrammed active dampers and steering, the removal of 28 pounds of sound-deadening material — and, of course, that eye-catching Phoenix Yellow paint job, which only comes on the Limited Edition.
And if you needed another reason to enter this raffle, well, we've got a humdinger of one for you: if you enter between now and November 29th, as part of Omaze's Black Friday promotion, you can get 300 extra entries by using the code UNWRAP300 at checkout.
Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie. READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.
