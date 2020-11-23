Enter to Win This Rare Honda Civic Type R and Help Black Colleges Thrive

The Honda Civic Type R is a wonder of an affordable performance machine, delivering Porsche-like thrills and family-car utility at a Honda-worthy price. Still, unless your last name is "Bezos," forking over close to $40K on a car is still the sort of decision that shouldn't be taken lightly. Luckily for those of us who didn't create Amazon, however, you now have a great chance to snag one of these with a much smaller outlay of cash — and help out a great cause in the process.

That said, even if you have a Civic Type R or a garage full of other goodies, you might want to consider trying to snag this lemony fresh Honda. Because this isn't any Type R; it's the very first production copy of the new-and-exclusive-for-2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition.

Only 600 Limited Editions will be made, each distinguishing itself from the rest of the refreshed models by coming correct with lightweight BBS forged alloy wheels, extra-grippy Michelin Cup 2 tires, reprogrammed active dampers and steering, the removal of 28 pounds of sound-deadening material — and, of course, that eye-catching Phoenix Yellow paint job, which only comes on the Limited Edition.

Honda itself is teaming up with Omaze to offer this ride up for raffle, with the goal of helping to raise money for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. This non-profit works to support historically Black colleges across America; 47 different schools receive aid from the fund, which enables them to offer career placement opportunities, scholarships, research partnerships and many more ways to help students advance their lives.

And if you needed another reason to enter this raffle, well, we've got a humdinger of one for you: if you enter between now and November 29th, as part of Omaze's Black Friday promotion, you can get 300 extra entries by using the code UNWRAP300 at checkout.

Wait, why are you still reading this? Go enter to win this darn car and help out a great cause, already.

