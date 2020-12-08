The Ford Bronco Has Been Delayed Again, And You Can Guess Why

Bronco deliveries were supposed to start in spring 2021. Now, Ford has pushed that timeline back to the summer, due to coronavirus-related delays with Ford’s supplier network. Bronco reservation holders were supposed to begin placing orders on Mon. December 7th; that process has now been pushed back to January 2021.
These delays will not affect the new Bronco Sport, which we recently drove both on-road and off-road. The crossover has been in production in Mexico since October, and Ford still says the first deliveries will start in “late 2020,” so any moment now.
The new Bronco was quite well received at launch, generating extraordinary interest from enthusiasts and new buyers. Waiting a couple of more months for it won’t be that big of a deal. But the new timeline does place the Bronco at a further disadvantage to the SUV it is challenging, the Jeep Wrangler. Tweaking an existing car requires less legwork than forming a supplier network from scratch for a new one. And Jeep was able to react quickly to Ford throwing down a gauntlet. This news all but guarantees that the 6.4-liter V8 Wrangler 392 and the plug-in-hybrid Wrangler 4xe will be in showrooms before the Bronco arrives.
If weighted sleep aids are so helpful, why not use more than a blanket? Gravity, maker of one of the best weighted blankets, answers that question with its Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask. Right now, you can save 25 percent on a Weighted Sleep Mask of your own.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io