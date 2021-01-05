The Toyota Sequoia is the sort of sturdy SUV that wins arguments on points, not on flash. Sure, it may be aging — it entered production in November 2007, back when Barack Obama was still an underdog for the Democratic presidential nomination for an election and subprime mortgages still seemed like a decent idea — but that doesn't change the fact that it's capacious, capable and stunningly reliable.
Trouble is, while bulky body-on-frame sport-utes were once the only option when it came to three-row personnel carriers with more ground clearance than a van, the years since the current Sequoia's arrival have seen a wave of large crossovers arrive with room for six, seven or eight people inside. So far, Toyota has pretty much avoided joining that trend, but that seems like it's about to change — and that could spell trouble for the Sequoia.
The Highlander, as it stands right now, does indeed offer a third row — but it's more of an incidental-use pair of seats, designed for those awkward moments when your son's best friend's parents forget to pick her up at school and you need to throw an extra kid into the back for a short ride. Building a bigger Highlander would presumably involve stretching the very adaptable TNGA-K architecture lengthwise to add extra space between the axles, the primary advantage of which would be added interior volume — and considering the place the current model most needs more of that is in the third row and cargo bay, we presume that's what would be improved in a Grand Highlander.
Of course, Toyota certainly could sell a Grand Highlander alongside the Sequoia — but it's hard to see why they'd go to the trouble. We know a new Toyota Tundra is on its way, but it's still unclear whether it'll be paired with a new Sequoia. Sales figures would seem to bolster the case for tossing the arboreal SUV: in 2019 (the last year with, uh, regular sales numbers for the American auto industry), Toyota moved just 10,289 Sequoias, compared with 239,438 Highlanders. Considering how much more affordable it is to tweak an existing model than to build an all-new one, felling the Sequoia in favor of a longer Highlander starts to seem highly logical.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this French/Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io