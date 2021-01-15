This Rising Star of a Brand Is Planning an Onslaught of Electric Cars

With potential combustion bans in Europe and more eco-minded U.S. states being a matter of when not if, but "when," —and in many cases happening in the next 10 years —automakers are quickly converting their fleets to electric vehicles quickly. The latest contender: Kia, which is planning a wide range of electric vehicles for the next six years.
Kia has a name for the strategy: "Plan S." The brand will launch seven all-new Kia EVs, to join the two already on the market by 2027. (Perhaps not surprisingly, that's not so dissimilar from sister brand Hyundai's plans for its own Ioniq EV sub-brand.)
The first new EV, debuting in the next few months, will be a crossover influenced by Kia's 2019 Imagine concept; that'll be followed by the likes of a compact car, a boxy SUV, a sedan and an "agile and dynamic machine," as the brand put it. It's all part of a master plan to sell 500,000 EVs per year by 2025.
Kia will reportedly use Hyundai's E-GMP platform for the midsize and larger vehicles, and is working with boxy van-building EV startup Canoo on a low-cost skateboard platform for smaller vehicles. Kia will use either 400-volt or 800-volt electrical systems, depending on the vehicle.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system.
This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io