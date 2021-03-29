Today's Top Stories
1
Is Working Out From Home Here to Stay?
2
This G-SHOCK Is One of the Brand’s Finest Watches
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Enter for a Chance to Win $1,000

Ford Bronco Buyers Are Going Crazy for Stick Shifts

The Bronco has a much higher manual take rate than the Jeep Wrangler, at least judging from the pre-orders.

By Tyler Duffy
customization details include an available leather wrapped shift lever for the class exclusive 7 speed manual transmission, as well as grab handles in this prototype version of the 2021 bronco not representative of production model static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale
Ford

Ford did an exceedingly rare thing when it debuted the new Bronco: it gave the car a new seven-speed manual transmission. (It's really a six-speed with a low-speed crawler gear, but hey, seven speeds are seven speeds.) And it turns out that was the right decision: as spotted by CarBuzz, a Ford designer recently noted that 18 percent of Bronco orders so far have been for the stick shift version.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Related Stories
5 Badass Accessories for the New Ford Bronco
What Our Favorite Off-Roaders Used to Cost
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, Driven

That manual take rate for the Bronco is impressive, considering how few people choose those transmissions. Even the Jeep Wrangler — often seen as the sort of vehicle where traditional enthusiasts would want a manual transmission — only has about 10% of buyers opting for the stick shift. That's enough to keep it in the lineup, but not enough for Jeep to bother adding the option for new Wranglers like the EcoDiesel. Really, it's only driver's cars like the Subaru WRX, the Mazda MX-5 Miata and the Volkswagen GTI that will exceed the Bronco's 18-percent take rate.

And the Bronco manual take rate is particularly interesting because the stick is only available on the smaller 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. About 60 percent of Bronco buyers are reportedly leveling up to the larger 2.7-liter V6 plant, which suggests that close to half of 2.3-liter Bronco buyers are going stick. And at least initially, you weren't going to be able to pair the seven-speed manual transmission with the more badass-looking off-roading Sasquatch package, either.

It's not certain whether the Bronco will sustain that manual take rate. Fans and enthusiasts probably form a high percentage of early adopters pre-ordering the SUV before it enters production; in the long-term, buyers looking for a cool family car will likely make up a higher percentage of the Bronco customer base. 18 percent may not be enough for Ford to do something crazy with the vehicle, like add a manual for the V6 — but that number is well beyond the threshold for keeping a manual around in the lineup, which, in 2021, is all you can ask for.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Catch a Glimpse of Subaru's Badass New Outback
The Best Vinyl LPs to Show Off Your Turntable
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Nissan's 400Z Is Coming. Here's What to Know
The Truth About the Apple Keyboard's Weird Symbol
9 Awesome Items from Patagonia's Big Spring Drop
The 8 Best Vinyl Accessories, Picked By an Expert
Inov-8's New Running Shoe Packs Graphene Tech
Help Nature by Trying to Win Your Ideal Camper Van
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
What's a Barlow Knife? Here's a Perfect Example