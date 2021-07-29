Toyota May Have Just Teased Some Truck Tech We Didn't Expect

Toyota USA has an official YouTube page. It functions mostly like you would expect, alerting Toyota buyers about new sales events and giving exciting walkarounds of the new Sienna XSE. But there's one post from this week that was curious. Toyota posted an "Engines: 101" explainer about diesel engines.

The Toyota USA site posting about diesel engines is odd because Toyota does not sell a diesel vehicle in the United States — at least right now. Doing so, naturally, will incite some speculation — unless we believe Toyota is dropping tangential knowledge bombs on the masses purely for our edification.

That speculation will center on the new Toyota Tundra pickup. It's due to launch very soon. And Toyota has been dropping teasers ahead of the reveal. And a full-size truck may be the best use case for a diesel engine as its primary benefits are better fuel efficiency than gasoline and putting out a tremendous amount of torque.

The Tundra adding a diesel option is conceivable. Ram and GM both offer diesel engine options for their full-size trucks. And the new J300 Toyota Land Cruiser just launched with a 3.3-liter diesel that delivers 304 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. That engine would presumably work on the Tundra's platform — though Toyota would have to get its emissions cleared for America.

On the other hand, Tundra teasers clearly point to Toyota adding a hybrid powertrain for the Tundra. Ford just axed its 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel from the F-150 lineup because the fuel efficiency and torque from the hybrid made the less popular diesel redundant. And sales numbers may not justify Toyota having at least three engine options for the Tundra.

Could it be the 4Runner getting the diesel? Toyota looked like it might be teasing a diesel 4Runner back in 2019. On paper, a diesel could add torque to enhance off-roading and present a more fuel-efficient option for an SUV that dearly needs it. Adding a new diesel option is one of the few big things Toyota could do to help the aging 4Runner fend off competition from the new Bronco and Wrangler until the new generation launches.

Or perhaps Toyota USA really just wants us to enhance our understanding of the motor vehicle?

