This Camper Van Is Almost Perfect, But There’s a Catch

When it comes time to decide on what sort of camping vehicles to buy (or even to rent), it can be tough to choose between a camper van and a full-on RV or camping trailer. The camper van will be more maneuverable and manageable, and it'll also be significantly cheaper. But space is constrained — which means, in particular, that the bathroom situation is bound to be...less than ideal.

German van builders Ahorn Camp resolved this conundrum with their new Renault Trafic-based Van Big City model for 2022, as spotted by New Atlas. As the name suggests, the Van Big City is a slightly bigger version of their Van City model, and it has just enough space to squeeze in a full wet bath at the rear of the vehicle. Sure, it's cozy, but it also fits in a toilet, a sink and a shower (with the option to also shower outdoors if so inclined).

There is one drawback: the Van Big City uses a pop-top roof for extra height and an extra sleeping area, so the bathroom is only enclosed at the sides — which means sounds (and smells) are free to emanate throughout the cabin. Sure, the setup is better than a standalone shower head and cassette toilet, but using it will require some coordination — especially if you're taking a family trip or have more than one couple sharing the van. .

In addition to the bathroom, the Van Big City fits in an L-shaped kitchen with a two-burner stove and a 41-liter fridge. The van sleeps up to four passengers in two double beds, one in the pop-top and one atop the dinette, which converts to a sleeping area.

Ahorn Camp has priced the Van Big City starting at just under $52,000 — relatively affordable by camper van standards. Alas, this van won't be available in the United States.

