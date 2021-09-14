Today's Top Stories
This Camper Van Is Almost Perfect, But There’s a Catch

It may solve the biggest problem with camper vans...but it could get a little awkward.

By Tyler Duffy
cars
Courtesy

When it comes time to decide on what sort of camping vehicles to buy (or even to rent), it can be tough to choose between a camper van and a full-on RV or camping trailer. The camper van will be more maneuverable and manageable, and it'll also be significantly cheaper. But space is constrained — which means, in particular, that the bathroom situation is bound to be...less than ideal.

cars
Courtesy
cars
Courtesy

German van builders Ahorn Camp resolved this conundrum with their new Renault Trafic-based Van Big City model for 2022, as spotted by New Atlas. As the name suggests, the Van Big City is a slightly bigger version of their Van City model, and it has just enough space to squeeze in a full wet bath at the rear of the vehicle. Sure, it's cozy, but it also fits in a toilet, a sink and a shower (with the option to also shower outdoors if so inclined).

There is one drawback: the Van Big City uses a pop-top roof for extra height and an extra sleeping area, so the bathroom is only enclosed at the sides — which means sounds (and smells) are free to emanate throughout the cabin. Sure, the setup is better than a standalone shower head and cassette toilet, but using it will require some coordination — especially if you're taking a family trip or have more than one couple sharing the van. .

In addition to the bathroom, the Van Big City fits in an L-shaped kitchen with a two-burner stove and a 41-liter fridge. The van sleeps up to four passengers in two double beds, one in the pop-top and one atop the dinette, which converts to a sleeping area.

Ahorn Camp has priced the Van Big City starting at just under $52,000 — relatively affordable by camper van standards. Alas, this van won't be available in the United States.

