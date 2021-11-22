Today's Top Stories
Black Friday Week Is the Best Time to Buy a Great Radar Detector

Give the gift of peace of mind to your favorite driver this holiday season.

By Will Sabel Courtney
escort radar detectpr
Escort

Look, in a perfect world, none of us would need radar detectors. Because in said perfect world, every road's speed limit would be determined by impartial engineers figuring out how quickly a car can safely travel along it, and the police would only concern themselves with stopping dangerous driving, not simply trying to rack up revenue for the county by pinching drivers doing 14 miles per hour over an arbitrary speed limit.

Sadly — and I hope I'm not the first person to break this to you — we don't live in a perfect world. We live in one where, if you like to drive, you probably should invest in a radar detector.

And if you're going to get a radar detector, you might as well have the best. The folks over at Escort make some of the most accurate, most sensitive such devices money can buy these days, and I'm not just saying that; I personally swear by my Escort Max 360C.

This week, as part of the Black Friday / pre-Black Friday extravaganza, Escort is offering a chunk of money off some of their best radar detectors. The Escort Max 360 is currently $100 off, marked down from $500 to $400; likewise, the Max 3 is marked down from $400 to $360, a $40 savings, and the X80's price has dropped the same amount, from $300 to $260.

It's not just radar detectors on sale. Escort is also offering bargains on certain electronics bundles that package together detectors and dash cameras. (If you need convincing that you should have a dash cam, by the way, just go spend five minutes on the Idiots in Cars section of Reddit.) Bundle the Max 360C together with the M2 dash cam and the AT&T Harman Spark that brings on-board WiFi to your car, and you'll save $100; all you have to do is enter code BUNDLE100 at checkout after you put all three in your cart.

