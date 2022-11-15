Today's Top Stories
Mazda's Best Car Is About to Get Even Better

We're going ti meet the brand's new flagship model in January.

By Tyler Duffy
teaser image of the new mazda cx90 crossover with an inline6 badge
Mazda

Mazda has earned rave reviews for their new CX-30 and CX-50 SUVs. The brand just teased its next offering, the CX-90, which will debut in January 2023. The all-new three-row SUV should end up being the replacement for the three-row CX-9, even if the CX-9 has an extended phase-out.

What do we know about the CX-90? Mazda says the CX-90 will be the brand's new flagship vehicle. It should be longer, wider, and more aggressively proportioned than any vehicle the brand has put forward before. It will debut Mazda's new Large platform in America and its new Artisan Red paint color.

The teaser image reveals "inline6" badging, which strongly suggests the CX-90 will receive an inline-six engine option; all current Mazda vehicles employ four-cylinder power. However, that six-cylinder engine may not be that much more powerful than current choices. The Mazda CX-60 released in other markets uses a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six, which puts out 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. The 2.5-liter engine in the CX-9 can generate up to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft on 93 octane fuel.

Mazda has been creeping toward being a luxury manufacturer in recent years, and the CX-90 could push the Japanese brand even further in that direction. The CX-9 starts at $38,750, and the CX-90 will likely come in at an even higher price point.

The CX-90 should be a big hit for Mazda. The CX-9 looks excellent, features a premium interior and is outstanding to drive. The only real trouble with it is its size. The CX-9 interior is not quite big enough to be a full-fledged three-row crossover and compete with big sellers like the Toyota Highlander and Kia Telluride. A bigger take on the CX-9 with the CX-90 could make that leap.

