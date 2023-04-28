The current Bolt and Bolt EUV debuted back in 2021. They have been a hit. GM sold 38,000 of them last year, a 53.5% jump. They are on pace to double that tally in 2023. With a solid 259 miles of range, reasonable performance and price tags starting below $30,000 (not counting the federal tax credit they are also eligible for), the Bolt and Bolt EUV are the best-value EVs on the market.

So, naturally enough, Chevy is killing both the Bolt and Bolt EUV at the end of 2023. Here’s why.

The Bolt is not a money-maker for GM

The Bolt was an investment in building an EV ecosystem. Early reports had GM losing $9,000 per vehicle sold. Recalls have been costly. We don’t have the exact figures. But it’s safe to say that the Bolt and Bolt EV are not mission-critical (and may even be mission-detrimental) to GM turning a profit on EVs by 2025.

The Bolt is also really dated

GM has been launching an onslaught of new EVs on its next-gen Ultium platform. The ultimate goal of Ultium (I’ll show myself out) is to make building EVs cheaper with better battery technology, shared components and simplified production. The Bolt and Bolt EUV are still running on what is essentially a modified, bespoke platform from 2016, which would continue being expensive to produce.

GM needed the plant for other EVs

The Bolt and Bolt EUV are built at GM’s Orion Assembly plant in Michigan. GM had already announced plans to retool that plant to ramp up production of the Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV pickups in 2024. That same consideration killed the car journalist-beloved Volt hybrid.

GM does have a Bolt EV replacement coming, sort of

Chevy does have an entry-level replacement for the Bolt and Bolt EUV coming with the Ultium-based Equinox EV. It arrives in Fall 2023. It will be a little bigger and more stylish. It will start at around $30,000. GM is estimating a top range of 300 miles. And it will be able to add around 70 miles of range on a DC fast charger.