The 2024 Lexus TX: Everything You Need to Know

The RX is Lexus's best-selling vehicle. That's mainly because it has been the SUV covering the vast expanse between the small NX crossover and Lexus's hulking GX and LX off-roaders. But Lexus has a new three-row crossover coming, the TX, which should help carry the load.

Here's what we know so far about the Lexus TX.

The Lexus TX should be a Toyota Grand Highlander sibling

Toyota announced that two new SUVs would be built at its Indiana plant. One, the Toyota Grand Highlander, has already been revealed. The TX is expected to be the other. It should be a unibody crossover rather than a body-on-frame SUV like the GX and LX. The TX bodywork will differ slightly from the Grand Highlander, but the two cars should be mechanically similar. Lexus's teaser image shows a large crossover that looks like the Grand Highlander, albeit with a black panel creating a floating roof effect.

The Lexus TX should get hybrid and gas versions

Car and Driver found Lexus trademarks for TX 350 and TX 500h. The RX 350 uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter gas engine with 275 horsepower. The RX 500h gets the "Hybrid Max" performance setup with 366 horsepower. Both of those engines are available on the Grand Highlander. It's not yet clear whether the TX would get the Grand Highlander's more fuel-economy-inclined hybrid.

How much will the Lexus TX cost?

It's not clear yet. Toyota has not revealed official pricing for the Grand Highlander yet. But the two-row RX ranges from $48,980 to $63,150. So, we can expect the three-row TX will be exceed those price points.

When will the Lexus TX arrive?



The TX should be a 2024 model-year vehicle. Lexus is already dropping TX teasers and said it will debut "soon." We wouldn't be surprised to see it sometime in May or June 2023.