The Volvo EX30: Everything You Need to Know

We saw Volvo launch its new three-row flagship SUV, the EX90. The brand’s next EV, the EX30, will enter at the opposite end of the spectrum. It will be a small, entry-level electric SUV designed for urban driving. And Volvo has said it will have the brand’s lowest carbon footprint to date.

Here’s what we know about the Volvo EX30 so far.

When does the Volvo EX30 debut?

Volvo has confirmed the reveal date for the EX30 electric SUV. The new car will be “unboxed” during a livestream reveal event from Milan, Italy, on June 7, 2023. The event will begin at 7:30 AM EDT. Per the British website Autocar, the EX30 will arrive in November 2023. However, European and American availability timelines may differ.

Will the Volvo EX30 be sold in America?

Yes. It’s not always a given that small electric SUVs are bound for the United States. But Volvo has confirmed that American customers can place orders on a Volvo EX30 starting June 7.

Volvo

How much range will the Volvo EX30 have?

According to Autocar, the Volvo EX30 will launch with both 51 kWh and 69 kWh battery packs and RWD and AWD powertrain options (it is not yet clear whether all options will be available in America). The top-range RWD version with the larger 69 kWh pack will offer up to 298 miles of EV range under the WLTP standard. That number should be substantially smaller under EPA testing.

The Volvo EX30 will have a low carbon footprint

Volvo noted that the EX30 carbon footprint would be 25% lower than the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. The EX30 is smaller — though not as small as the Hot Wheels-sized promotional images seen here, obviously — and uses fewer materials. Volvo says about 17% of the steel and plastics and 25% of the aluminum used within the vehicle are recycled. The factory producing the EX30 will also use “100% climate neutral” electricity.

How much will the Volvo EX30 cost?

Volvo has not revealed any pricing info for the EX30 yet. But we can presume it will be relatively affordable. The XC40 Recharge starts at $53,550 MSRP. The EX30 should begin with a lower price point. According to Autocar, Volvo may explore alternative financing options like offering the EX30 as part of a subscription plan that could help keep the monthly costs low for younger buyers.