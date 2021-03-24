The 2021 Formula 1 season gets underway this week with the Bahrain Grand Prix. The sport has a more expansive, 23-race calendar planned for this season, including races outside of Europe and the Middle East again. But COVID-19 protocols remain in effect, with mandatory testing, isolated personnel bubbles and mandatory face coverings when the drivers are not in their cars.

You may have noticed team members at Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull wearing distinctive, sleek, and comfortable-looking face masks. These are U-Mask Model 2.1 masks manufactured by the Italian company U-Mask. They feature a four-layer, replaceable filtration system, which includes a self-sanitizing and anti-proliferative BioLayer. The masks are also environmentally friendly, with a washable Econyl Lycra cover made from recycled ocean plastics.

U-Mask Model 2.1 masks retail for $45 on the McLaren and Mercedes team websites, and $46.24 on U-Mask's website. Red Bull and Scuderia Ferrari do not appear to be selling them at the moment; however, you could probably buy affix some form of a team sticker to the cover of a team color one and come pretty close.

Team-branded U-Masks are not available from the official F1 team store, sadly. But you could pre-order your all-new McLaren Hawaiian shirt, which should be a hot look for both Daniel Ricciardo and Zak Brown this season. Not in a buying mood? You can pick up an F1TV subscription to catch up on the action for just $2.99 per month. (In fact, you can try it free for seven days as the season opens.)

