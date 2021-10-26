Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
This Boot Blends Style and Performance
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Your Guide to Dressing Well This Holiday Season

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These 10 New Cars Hold Their Value Best

Yes, you needed one more argument to buy a Jeep Wrangler

By Tyler Duffy
2021 jeep® wrangler rubicon 392
Stellantis

When you buy a new car, it starts losing value the second you leave the dealer lot — at least in a normal economic climate. According to an iSeeCars.com study, the average five-year depreciation rate for a new car is 40.1 percent. But not all vehicles depreciate equally. For some, particularly luxury sedans, depreciation can be sudden and substantial; for others, like some of our favorite off-roaders and sports coupes, depreciation can be downright glacial.

Here, according to iSeeCars.com, are the 10 cars that hold their value the best.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jeep Wrangler
best manual cars 2019 gear patrol wrangler rubicon
Jeep

Average 5-Year Depreciation: 9.2%

Average $ Difference from MSRP: $2,796

READ THE REVIEW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
2020 jeep wrangler ecodiesel review gear patrol lead slide 3
Jeep

Average 5-Year Depreciation: 10.5%

Average $ Difference from MSRP: $3,810

READ THE REVIEW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Porsche 911
porsche 911 gt3
Porsche

Average 5-Year Depreciation: 12.8%

Average $ Difference from MSRP: $20,710

READ THE REVIEW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Toyota Tacoma
toyota tacoma offroading
Toyota

Average 5-Year Depreciation: 13.8%

Average $ Difference from MSRP: $4,899

READ THE REVIEW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Toyota Tundra
tundra trd review gear patrol feature
Toyota

Average 5-Year Depreciation: 19.5%

Average $ Difference from MSRP: $8,458

READ THE REVIEW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Ford Mustang
this time of year, green is on everyone’s mind with spring just around the corner, st patrick’s day celebrations and rivers of green – everyone feels the need for green now, there’s one more green cause to celebrate – the all new need for green hue available on the 2019 mustang
Ford

Average 5-Year Depreciation: 21.0%

Average $ Difference from MSRP: $7,280

READ THE REVIEW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Chevrolet Corvette
chevrolet corvette c8

Average 5-Year Depreciation: 22.7%

Average $ Difference from MSRP: $17,655

READ THE REVIEW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Chevrolet Camaro
chevrolet camaro
Chevrolet

Average 5-Year Depreciation: 23.6%

Average $ Difference from MSRP: $8,533

READ THE REVIEW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Dodge Challenger
2020 dodge challenger srt
FCA US LLC

Average 5-Year Depreciation: 24.4%

Average $ Difference from MSRP: $10,308

READ THE REVIEW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Toyota 4Runner
toyota 4runner
Toyota

Average 5-Year Depreciation: 24.6%

Average $ Difference from MSRP: $10,818

READ THE REVIEW SHOP PRE-OWNED

The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy
gear patrol best winter tires lead full
iStock

We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The All-New Range Rover Forges Its Own Design Path
Sleeping Bags for Your Feet? That's Right
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2023 Corvette Z06 Is Here, With Ungodly Power
This New Tech Could Revolutionize Camping Trailers
This New Dress Watch Is an Art Deco Masterpiece
Shop J.Crew's New Nordic Collection
The Corvette Z06 Could Have a Record-Breaking V8
White Mountaineering Made Outerwear With Uniqlo
Chevy's Corvette Z06 Debuts Today
The 2022 Range Rover Arrives Today