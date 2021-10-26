When you buy a new car, it starts losing value the second you leave the dealer lot — at least in a normal economic climate. According to an iSeeCars.com study, the average five-year depreciation rate for a new car is 40.1 percent. But not all vehicles depreciate equally. For some, particularly luxury sedans, depreciation can be sudden and substantial; for others, like some of our favorite off-roaders and sports coupes, depreciation can be downright glacial.

Here, according to iSeeCars.com, are the 10 cars that hold their value the best.