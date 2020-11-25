The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy

Having the right set of tires is crucial for your car's performance, whether you’re on the last lap at Spa-Francorchamps or just trying to make it home in the snow. Tires are especially critical for off-road SUVs and trucks that tackle a wide variety of terrains and weather conditions on the trail, yet still need to easily transition back to real-life conditions.

Extreme off-roaders (as well as people who want their off-roader to project extremity) opt for big, chunky mud-terrain tires. They look great, and deliver results when off-tarmac...but since they're not made for pavement, they're all you can hear on the ride home.

What most occasionally-off-roading truck and SUV owners need is a good set of all-terrain tires. These are the stock tires found on most off-roaders, which can handle almost all of the rough stuff on Saturdays yet still work well for the other six days of the week on-pavement.

While you can score a cheap set of all-terrains, doing so can be penny-wise, pound-foolish. The main distinguishing factor between a good and not-so-good set of tires is durability — both in terms of avoiding punctures and preventing excess treadwear. And if you’ve already paid a premium for that Toyota 4Runner or Jeep Gladiator, not getting the most out of them with the right tires feels silly.

Note: Make sure to get the right size for your vehicle and rims. Not all tires will be available in all sizes.

