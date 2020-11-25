Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
Because you should give your 4Runner or Gladiator the fancy rubber it deserves.
Having the right set of tires is crucial for your car's performance, whether you’re on the last lap at Spa-Francorchamps or just trying to make it home in the snow. Tires are especially critical for off-road SUVs and trucks that tackle a wide variety of terrains and weather conditions on the trail, yet still need to easily transition back to real-life conditions.
Extreme off-roaders (as well as people who want their off-roader to project extremity) opt for big, chunky mud-terrain tires. They look great, and deliver results when off-tarmac...but since they're not made for pavement, they're all you can hear on the ride home.
What most occasionally-off-roading truck and SUV owners need is a good set of all-terrain tires. These are the stock tires found on most off-roaders, which can handle almost all of the rough stuff on Saturdays yet still work well for the other six days of the week on-pavement.
While you can score a cheap set of all-terrains, doing so can be penny-wise, pound-foolish. The main distinguishing factor between a good and not-so-good set of tires is durability — both in terms of avoiding punctures and preventing excess treadwear. And if you’ve already paid a premium for that Toyota 4Runner or Jeep Gladiator, not getting the most out of them with the right tires feels silly.
Note: Make sure to get the right size for your vehicle and rims. Not all tires will be available in all sizes.
The Best All-Around All-Terrain Tire
These are BF Goodrich’s toughest all-terrain tires. They have a Baja 1000-race-derived tread compound that resists cuts, chips and tears. The computer-optimized tread compound guards the core against protruding objects. Want proof of pedigree? These are the stock treads on the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
The Best Affordable All-Terrain Tire
These Yokohama tires aren't going to be your number one choice for hard-edged-rock work. But they deliver the strong all-around performance, durability, and quietness of the bigger name competitors, while costing a bit less.
These Falken tires are renowned for their exceptional performance during long, snowy winters. That said, they are a bit heavy, which can hamper fuel economy.
These tires balance all-terrain traction with on road performance, and claim to last 35 percent longer than the competition on gravel.
These Goodyear treads have aggressive treading for off-road use, as well as layers of Dupont's Kevlar — the material used in body armor — for extra protection and durability.
These tires are a little more aggressive than most of the rest seen here, slotting in between traditional all-terrains and more off-road-oriented mud-terrain tires. The “DC Sidebiters” provide extra traction and added protection...and also, they just look cool.
Pirelli is the tire manufacturer for Formula 1. These tires aren’t the most extreme all-terrains out there, but they are designed to deliver strong performance in slippery conditions and still offer a smooth, comfortable on-road ride in the dry.
These Toyo Open Country tires emphasize durability and treadwear life, and they come backed up with an impressive 65,000-mile warranty.
