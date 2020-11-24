Today's Top Stories
These 5 Brands Have the Most Reliable New Cars

Consumer Reports has published its annual new car reliability rankings. Here are the brands that topped the list.

By Tyler Duffy
mazda cx9
Mazda

Consumer Reports has published its annual car brand reliability rankings list for the year 2020. Models were scored from 0-100, with a brand score formulated by averaging the cars across the model range.

Mazda, with a score of 83, took the top score for reliability; Lincoln, with a score of 8, finished at the bottom; Land Rover and Alfa Romeo apparently didn't have enough data to be listed.

Brands like Mazda, Toyota and Lexus finishing near the top every year does say something about the brand’s broad build quality. Those are cars you want to buy for the long haul. However, we w0uld suggest taking the granular, year-by-year ratings with some caution. Strong brand-wide results can be skewed by one poorly performing car. Buick, with a seriously pared down lineup that still qualifies, can jump 14 places in a single year.

And reliability is not the only indicator of quality. Such ratings, for instance, hurt Mercedes offering new, cutting edge technology against Lexus, still selling dated mid-2000s era SUVs that don’t include Apple CarPlay.

Check out the top five most reliable brands, according to Consumer Reports, below.

1. Mazda
2020 mazda mx 5 miata gear patrol
Mazda

Mazda CX-30 Review

Mazda 3 Review

Mazda CX-9 Review

2. Toyota
toyota land cruiser j200 series
Toyota

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Review

Toyota Highlander Review

Toyota Venza Review

3. Lexus
lexus lc convertible
Lexus

Lexus RX Review

Lexus GX Review

Lexus LC 500 Review

4. Buick
buick enclave avenir gear patrol 2
Buick

Buick Enclave Review

Buick Regal Tour X Review

5. Honda
2021 honda civic type r
Honda

Honda CR-V Hybrid Review

Honda Civic Review

Honda Accord Hybrid Review

