Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Boost Your Odds of Winning All These Cars on Black Friday

Omaze is getting in on the Black Friday bonanza by offering bonus entries on its charitable car auctions.

By Will Sabel Courtney
mercedes amg g63 audi rs q8
Courtesy
Editor's Note: Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
Black Friday, of course, is best known as the day that we all start stocking up on presents for the holidays. In normal times, malls and big-box stores are jammed from dawn 'til dusk as retailers slash prices in order to convince shoppers to favor them over their competitors, helping them push their ledgers into the black for the year with a month left to go.

But this year, Black Friday also offers a chance to better your odds of winning some pretty damn cool cars. Omaze is offering a special deal: enter any raffle between now and 11/29, and as part of a Black Friday promotion, you can score an extra 300 entries for free by using the code UNWRAP300. As with everything Omaze does, the money you pony up for your tickets will go to support all sorts of well-meaning organizations working to make the world a better place.

So to save you the trouble of going out and trying to parse through all their myriad raffles, we've rounded up the coolest vehicles you can win on Omaze right now and listed them here for you. Enter one raffle, enter all of them; whatever you like. Just make sure you do it by November 29.
Help Kids in Need by Trying to Win This Amazing Airstream Camper Van
omaze airstream camper
Omaze

Enter to win this Airstream Atlas on Omaze, and you'll help young adults with cancer find joy in the great outdoors through First Descents.

LEARN MORE

This Ford GT Is Minty Fresh. Enter to Win It and Help Our Favorite Automotive Museum
2005 ford gt
Omaze

Help out the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles and potentially win a rare (and awesome) American-made supercar.

LEARN MORE

Want the Wildest Muscle Car Ever? Enter to Win It and Help Save Lives
dodge demon
Omaze

The Dodge Challenger Demon is the quickest street car to ever emerge from Detroit. And it could be yours.

LEARN MORE

Enter to Win a Mercedes-AMG G63 and Help Black Votes Matter More
omaze g63 mercedes amg black votes matter
Omaze

The G63 is a wonder of an automobile, but it's pricey. Now, you can try and win it and help fight for equality.

LEARN MORE

Enter to Win Audi's Super-SUV and Help Save Lives
omaze audi rs q8
Omaze

The Audi RS Q8 practically defies physics, but it costs a pretty penny. Why not take a chance at winning one?

LEARN MORE

Enter to Win This Rare Honda Civic Type R and Help Black Colleges Thrive
2021 honda civic type r limited edition
Honda

The first Civic Type R Limited Edition could be yours — but regardless of if you win, you'll help a great cause.

LEARN MORE

