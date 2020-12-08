Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Values in E-Scooters for 2021
Urban nuisance no longer, e-scooters are now a savvy way to make short, socially distant commutes.
Micro-mobility has been all the rage for a while now among both tech firms and automakers posing as tech firms. E-scooters — the most frequently-seen expression of this trend — have been around for a while, best known as an unbidden annoyance to many urban dwellers. But they have taken on a new role during the coronavirus pandemic; they can be a relatively cost-effective and socially distant way to make short commutes or for adults and kids to get a significant distance away from the house.
Should you desire, you can plow a princely sum into an e-scooter and score one with a top speed that will make your face go full Jeremy Clarkson in an Ariel Atom and deliver range that rivals a small electric car. Or, you can buy a super-cheap one and get the exceedingly modest capability, durability and maximum weight tolerance you paid for.
That said, we'd say your best bet is to find a happy medium with a scooter that will provide enough features to be useful without totally blowing your budget. Here are some of the best value e-scooters we found. (Also, if you're making a full-on commitment to zero-emissions commuting and don't need quite as much portability, check out some great e-bikes.)
Best All-Around E-Scooter
The 630LP is a cut above the bargain scooters, bringing added capability you can really use. It hits a top speed of 18.6 mph, has a range of 25 miles, has 10-inch wheels for added comfort, folds with three clicks — and is still reasonably portable at less than 30 pounds. Need more range? You can level up for $100.
Best Affordable E-Scooter
This Gotrax scooter offers much of the functionality most buyers need at a reasonable price. It offers a top speed of 15.5 mph, a range of up to 12 miles, weighs less than 30 pounds and has a one-touch folding system.
Best E-Scooter for Kids
Razor's E100 is a great reasonable, affordable, and customizable option for children, with a top speed of 10 mph and enough juice for 40 minutes of continuous use.
The Glion Dolly is a lightweight urban commuter made from aircraft-grade aluminum with a 15-mile range. It charges fully in a little over three hours, and has a self-standing feature that lets it be rolled like a suitcase.
The Hiboy Max's 350w motor gives it an impressive range of 18.6 miles and a notable top speed of up to 17 mph — especially for the price.
A minimalist, Red Dot Award-winning scooter that provides an ample 18.6-mile range, keeps the weight under 27 pounds for portability, and maintains an affordable price point.
The ES2 is Segway's take on a more affordable scooter. It offers the assurance that comes with choosing a premium brand and a solid 15-mph top speed and 15 miles of range.
