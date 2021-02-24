Today's Top Stories
These Are the Safest New Cars in America, According to the Experts

The IIHS has published its list of Top Safety Picks for 2021, with brands like Volvo and Subaru leading the charge.

By Tyler Duffy
volvo v60
Volvo

Looking for one of the safest cars on the road? Today's your lucky day. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, better known as the IIHS, has just released its list of top safety picks for 2021.

To be declared a Top Safety Pick+ — the ultimate expression of safety in the IIHS system — a car had to meet three criteria:

  1. It needed a "good" rating on the IIHS driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.
  2. It needed an "advanced" or "superior" rating on front crash prevention.
  3. It also needed "acceptable" or "good" headlights to come standard. (Vehicles that only had those headlights available earned the penultimate "Top Safety Pick" award.)

This year, 49 vehicles earned Top Safety Pick+ status. Many of them, not surprisingly, came from noted safety-focused brands like Volvo and Subaru. Check out the full list here.

volvo xc40
Volvo
1 of 14
Volvo

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Volvo S60
Volvo S60 Recharge
Volvo V60
Volvo V60 Recharge
Volvo XC40
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60 Recharge
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90 Recharge

mazda cx 30 review gear patrol slide 1
Mazda
2 of 14
Mazda

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Mazda 3 Sedan
Mazda 3 Hatchback
Mazda 6
Mazda CX-3
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-30 (built after Sept. 2020)
Mazda CX-9

subaru forester gear patrol
Subaru
3 of 14
Subaru

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
Subaru Legacy
Subaru Outback
Subaru Forester
Subaru Ascent

audi e tron sportback rear
Audi
4 of 14
Audi

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Audi A6,
Audi A6 Allroad
Audi A7
Audi e-tron
Audi e-tron Sportback

honda accord hybrid sedan
Honda
5 of 14
Honda / Acura

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Acura TLX
Acura RDX
Honda Insight
Honda Accord
Honda Odyssey

all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford
6 of 14
toyota sienna 2021 gear patrol 01
Toyota
7 of 14
Toyota / Lexus

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Lexus ES 350
Lexus IS
Lexus NX
Toyota Camry
Toyota Highlander

nissan rogue 2021
Nissan
8 of 14
Nissan

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Nissan Altima
Nissan Maxima
Nissan Rogue

kia k5
Kia
9 of 14
Hyundai / Kia / Genesis

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Genesis G70
Genesis G90
Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai Nexo
Kia K5 (built after Nov. 2020)

cadillac xt6 gear patrol
Cadillac
10 of 14
Cadillac

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Cadillac XT6

hero grill
Huckberry
11 of 14
2021 ford explorer king ranch edition introduces a rugged, premium appearance and brings the king ranch name to america’s all time best selling suv line
Ford
12 of 14
Ford

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Ford Explorer

mercedes amg gle 63
Mercedes-Benz
13 of 14
Mercedes-Benz

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:

Mercedes-Benz GLE-class (with optional front crash prevention)

tesla flagship store in shanghai
VCGGetty Images
14 of 14
Tesla

Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Tesla Model 3

