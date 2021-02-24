These Are the Safest New Cars in America, According to the Experts
The IIHS has published its list of Top Safety Picks for 2021, with brands like Volvo and Subaru leading the charge.
Looking for one of the safest cars on the road? Today's your lucky day. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, better known as the IIHS, has just released its list of top safety picks for 2021.
To be declared a Top Safety Pick+ — the ultimate expression of safety in the IIHS system — a car had to meet three criteria:
- It needed a "good" rating on the IIHS driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.
- It needed an "advanced" or "superior" rating on front crash prevention.
- It also needed "acceptable" or "good" headlights to come standard. (Vehicles that only had those headlights available earned the penultimate "Top Safety Pick" award.)
This year, 49 vehicles earned Top Safety Pick+ status. Many of them, not surprisingly, came from noted safety-focused brands like Volvo and Subaru. Check out the full list here.
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Volvo S60
Volvo S60 Recharge
Volvo V60
Volvo V60 Recharge
Volvo XC40
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60 Recharge
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90 Recharge
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Mazda 3 Sedan
Mazda 3 Hatchback
Mazda 6
Mazda CX-3
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-30 (built after Sept. 2020)
Mazda CX-9
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
Subaru Legacy
Subaru Outback
Subaru Forester
Subaru Ascent
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Audi A6,
Audi A6 Allroad
Audi A7
Audi e-tron
Audi e-tron Sportback
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Acura TLX
Acura RDX
Honda Insight
Honda Accord
Honda Odyssey
Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Lexus ES 350
Lexus IS
Lexus NX
Toyota Camry
Toyota Highlander
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Nissan Altima
Nissan Maxima
Nissan Rogue
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Genesis G70
Genesis G90
Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai Nexo
Kia K5 (built after Nov. 2020)
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Cadillac XT6
Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make it even tastier.
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Ford Explorer
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Mercedes-Benz GLE-class (with optional front crash prevention)
Top Safety Pick+ Cars:
Tesla Model 3