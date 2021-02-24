Looking for one of the safest cars on the road? Today's your lucky day. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, better known as the IIHS, has just released its list of top safety picks for 2021.

To be declared a Top Safety Pick+ — the ultimate expression of safety in the IIHS system — a car had to meet three criteria:

It needed a "good" rating on the IIHS driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It needed an "advanced" or "superior" rating on front crash prevention. It also needed "acceptable" or "good" headlights to come standard. (Vehicles that only had those headlights available earned the penultimate "Top Safety Pick" award.)

This year, 49 vehicles earned Top Safety Pick+ status. Many of them, not surprisingly, came from noted safety-focused brands like Volvo and Subaru. Check out the full list here.