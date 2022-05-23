Whether you call it the G-Wagen or the G-Wagon, it'd be hard to argue against the notion that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the most capable all-around vehicles on the market, cramming luxury, status and exceptional on-road and off-road performance into a single iconic package.

But it's not without its issues. One big one for the G-Wagen is, of course, fuel economy; boxy bodies and powerful engines rarely make for good gas mileage. Averaging just 14 mpg combined, the Gelandewagen is one of the worst-polluting passenger vehicles on sale in America.

That, however, is about to change. Mercedes is launching a "G" sub-brand, much like Ford has done with the Bronco and Mustang...and part of that G-Class future will be an electric version. Mercedes unveiled a "near production study" of the vehicle called the Concept EQG at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich. Here's what we know about the production version.