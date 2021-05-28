Today's Top Stories
The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Makes One of Our Favorite SUVs Even Faster

Reviewers wanted some more "Zoom Zoom" from the CX-30. Mazda obliged.

By Tyler Duffy
mazda cx 30 turbo
Mazda

The Mazda CX-30 Turbo is the new and hotter version of Mazda's CX-30 subcompact crossover. Spotting the CX-30 in the driveway, my wife asked whether we had had it already. Her confusion was understandable. Mazda incorporates the same Kodo design language (and Soul Crystal Red Metallic paint) throughout its lineup. Bringing impressive style and luxury, the CX-30 feels like a CX-5 or CX-9 I drove in miniature. And now, new for 2021, the CX-30 can be fitted with the same turbocharged 2.5-liter four-pot from those crossovers, putting out a bonkers 310 lb-ft of torque.

Why is the Mazda CX-30 Turbo special?
mazda cx 30 turbo
Mazda

The Mazda CX-30 was a hit with reviewers, us included. It’s premium-feeling. It has design-award quality looks (if you don’t stare too hard at the nearly Isuzu Vehicross-level cladding). It mainly carries over most of the driving dynamics from the excellent Mazda 3 with a bit (and we mean just a bit) more practicality. It’s hard to find a better all-around subcompact crossover under $30,000.

The one thing the CX-30 lacked at launch was some oomph from the engine. The CX-30 Turbo provides that missing element, leveling the subcompact crossover up to 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque (or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft if you plunk down for premium) with the turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four.

How does the Mazda CX-30 Turbo drive?
mazda cx 30 turbo
patrick@curtet.com

The CX-30 Turbo sounds glorious on paper. But raised expectations will engender disappointment. It's quicker when you punch it — Car and Driver clocked it at 5.8 seconds from 0-60 mph, 1.8 seconds faster than the base CX-30 — and it has much more to offer passing slowpokes on the highway. The steering and handling remain a cut above the typical subcompact crossover.

The trouble with the CX-30 Turbo is it's more refined than it is sporty. And the added power highlights the limitations of Mazda's six-speed automatic transmission. It performed ablely when I hurtled it down some curvy backroads. It just wasn't particularly zesty or amusing. To be honest, I cut my vigorous drive route short to head home and work.

What is the Mazda CX-30 Turbo interior like?
mazda cx 30 turbo
Mazda

Like the rest of the Mazda lineup, the CX-30 Turbo just feels more premium than mass-market competitors. Mazda emulates the look of a luxury cockpit for less better than any other manufacturer. But when you get a family involved, the CX-30 cabin feels oppressively tiny. My wife and I had to sit basically up against the dash to accommodate our two kids in car seats (thankfully her parents live a very short drive away).

How much does the Mazda CX-30 Turbo cost?
mazda cx 30 turbo
mp-curtet.1

So the Mazda CX-30 Turbo starts at $30,050. My media-spec Premium Plus AWD version priced out to $35,995. That price point is where things start to get ticky for the CX-30. It seems odd to plow that much money into a crossover and opt for power over more space or a more premium brand name.

And even if you're all in on Kodo design, why not step up to a Mazda CX-5 for a few thousand more? You get the same look, the same turbo engine and a lot more room.

2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo
mazda cx 30 turbo
Mazda

Powertrain: Turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four; 6-speed automatic; AWD

Horsepower: 227 (250 hp with 93 octane)

Torque: 310 lb-ft (320 lb-ft with 93 octane)

EPA Fuel Economy: 22 mpg city, 30 mpg highway

Seats: 5, compactly

LEARN MORE

