The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Makes One of Our Favorite SUVs Even Faster

Why is the Mazda CX-30 Turbo special?

The Mazda CX-30 was a hit with reviewers, us included. It’s premium-feeling. It has design-award quality looks (if you don’t stare too hard at the nearly Isuzu Vehicross-level cladding). It mainly carries over most of the driving dynamics from the excellent Mazda 3 with a bit (and we mean just a bit) more practicality. It’s hard to find a better all-around subcompact crossover under $30,000.

The one thing the CX-30 lacked at launch was some oomph from the engine. The CX-30 Turbo provides that missing element, leveling the subcompact crossover up to 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque (or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft if you plunk down for premium) with the turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four.