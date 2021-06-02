Today's Top Stories
The 8 Best Car Books to Get Dad for Father's Day

Father's Day isn't that far away, folks. Might as well get a jump on your gifts.

By Tyler Duffy
books
Courtesy

Let’s face it: your dad can be one of the toughest people to shop for. If you ask him what he wants for Father’s Day, there’s a good chance he will tell you not to get him anything (even though he definitely wants something).

While getting your father a great bottle of whiskey or a reasonably-priced watch would go down well, you could also help fuel your dad’s car obsession with some great non-fiction books. Below are eight of the best car books to buy for Father's Day, featuring everything from a deeply nerdy look at Bond cars to some spectacular, never-before-seen Porsche designs.

Bond Cars: The Definitive History
Courtesy
amazon.com
$40.00
$34.07 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Bond cars are more memorable than the villains and occasionally improbable plotlines. Jason Barlow's book dives into the James Bond archive to take you behind the wheel of every car 007 has driven on film.  

Porsche Unseen: Design Studies
Courtesy
amazon.com
$90.00
$71.86 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Porsche recently unveiled a treasure trove of cool, never before design concepts with everything from supercars to super-aerodynamic six-seater vans. In this book, Porsche Unseen, you can discover the details behind all of them. 

A Man & His Car: Iconic Cars and Stories from the Men Who Love Them
Courtesy
amazon.com
$40.00
$18.59 (54% off)
SHOP NOW

Car ownership can be a deeply personal experience. In this book, celebrities like Jay Leno and famous automotive collectors share their stories of the cars they fell in love with.

Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans
Courtesy
amazon.com
$14.49
SHOP NOW

There's a good chance your dad saw the film Ford v. Ferrari and loved it. But that flick about the story of Ford's epic quest to take down Ferrari at Le Mans was actually based on a fascinating, informative book by A.J. Baime that's well worth the read, too.

My Dad Had That Car: A Nostalgic Look at the American Automobile, 1920-1990
Courtesy
amazon.com
$37.00
$29.36 (21% off)
SHOP NOW

This exhaustive illustrated history spans 70 years, covering 10,000 cars over 1,300 pages from the American auto industry's golden age. It's chock full of arcane facts your Dad can pretend to remember off-hand. 

McQueen's Motorcycles: Racing and Riding with the King of Cool
Courtesy
amazon.com
$35.00
$27.87 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Steve McQueen was as cool and notable in the moto world as he was in the car world. From his first Harley-Davidson to vintage bikes acquired as a Hollywood star, here's a complete look at his legendary collection.  

Indy Split: The Big Money Battle that Nearly Destroyed Indy Racing
Courtesy
amazon.com
$35.00
$31.50 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

Longtime motorsports reporter John Oreovicz writes an authoritative history of the split between Indy Car series that deeply wounded open-wheel racing in the U.S.

Pininfarina: 90 Anni / 90 Years
Courtesy
Giorgio Nada Editore Srl amazon.com
$150.00
$105.99 (29% off)
SHOP NOW

Pininfarina is the iconic Italian design firm that has shaped some of the most stunning cars from Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Maserati among others. This book details all 632 of them over the company's 90-year history. 

