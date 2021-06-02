Let’s face it: your dad can be one of the toughest people to shop for. If you ask him what he wants for Father’s Day, there’s a good chance he will tell you not to get him anything (even though he definitely wants something).

While getting your father a great bottle of whiskey or a reasonably-priced watch would go down well, you could also help fuel your dad’s car obsession with some great non-fiction books. Below are eight of the best car books to buy for Father's Day, featuring everything from a deeply nerdy look at Bond cars to some spectacular, never-before-seen Porsche designs.