Americans spend a startling amount on new cars. The average sticker price for a new vehicle has been hovering a hair above $40,000 in recent years, around the cost of an entry-level Mercedes-Benz or BMW. Those pickup trucks and SUVs we love? Yeah, they can get pricey.

We can leave the debate about whether those are smart outlays of capital to economists, but we will note that you don't need to spend nearly that much to buy a great, fun-to-drive car. Many of our favorite sports cars, purpose-built off-roaders and other entertaining rides can be hard for much less than $40,000.

Here are eight fun cars that cost less than the average new car.