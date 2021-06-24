Honda Has a Sleek, Fun-to-Drive New Car for Young People
And, yes, it has a manual transmission.
We enjoyed driving the all-new 2022 Honda Civic sedan. It's a fun little car, despite only being offered with a CVT. It has one of the most elegant and well-designed interiors at any price point. We did note that more exciting versions of the Civic were coming. And here's one of them we're excited to drive, the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback, which, with Volkswagen retiring the base Golf in the United States, could be in the running for the best cheap driver's car.
So, you've heard of crossover coupes. Honda gave the Civic hatchback a "sporty, Euro-inspired" coupe look. The major distinction with the also coupe-inspired sedan will be the shortened rear overhang, making the Civic hatch about 4.9 inches shorter. The hatchback will also offer a hatch and substantially more cargo space.
Honda dropped the stick shift for the sedan. But it will offer a short-throw six-speed manual transmission as an option on the Sport and Sport Touring trims on the Civic hatch. So buyers of both the base 158 hp 2.0-liter and the upgraded 180 hp 1.5-liter turbo engines will be able to have it with a stick.
Honda did not give a specific time frame for the Civic hatchback's availability. Though the Civic sedan is currently at dealers, we expect the hatch to arrive later this year.
If buying local is important to you, this will be the first generation of the Civic hatchback to be built in America at Honda's plant in Indiana.
It's not the sexiest car we've driven this year. But it's better, and it offers damn good value.
