The Range Rover is one of the most influential vehicles of all time. One could consider it the first proper luxury SUV that fancy people could drive to work and out on the town. Its success and cultural resonance is a major reason Land Rover became an independent brand. And it’s no coincidence four of Land Rover’s seven vehicles are branded as Range Rovers.

Land Rover’s flagship is SUV is an outstanding blend of high-end style and serious off-road capability. And it’s finally getting an upgrade to the fifth generation soon, with the current generation dating back to 2012. Here's everything we've learned ahead of the new Range Rover launch date.