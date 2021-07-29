The 2023 Ford Ranger: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Ford just launched the Ranger in America in 2019. But that "new" model was really a retro-fitted version of the Ranger Ford has been selling in foreign markets since 2011. So despite the short timeframe, the new Ranger is likely to be an all-new model. And the changes could be significant.

Ford keeps product info close to the vest before launch. But the new Ranger will be coming to (and designed for) America with a proven market. We should see more (and more powerful) engine options. And Ford may even flex with a new Ranger Raptor to battle the Gladiator Mojave and Tacoma TRD Pro.

Here's what we know about the next-generation 2023 Ford Ranger.