The 2023 Ford Ranger: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Big changes are coming and probably for the better.
Ford just launched the Ranger in America in 2019. But that "new" model was really a retro-fitted version of the Ranger Ford has been selling in foreign markets since 2011. So despite the short timeframe, the new Ranger is likely to be an all-new model. And the changes could be significant.
Ford keeps product info close to the vest before launch. But the new Ranger will be coming to (and designed for) America with a proven market. We should see more (and more powerful) engine options. And Ford may even flex with a new Ranger Raptor to battle the Gladiator Mojave and Tacoma TRD Pro.
Here's what we know about the next-generation 2023 Ford Ranger.
All automotive timelines are tentative with the pandemic and crazy supply chain shortages. But Ford Authority, which usually has fairly good authority, says the new Ranger will go on sale in late 2022 as a 2023 model year vehicle. That would line up for a debut sometime between late 2021 and spring 2022.
New Ranger prototypes have been spotted several times. The camouflage still shows a more squared-off, F-150-like silhouette. Expect that, plus some more modern lighting and fascia details. The Ranger may end up looking a lot like a reasonably-sized F-150, which sounds pretty great.
Very likely. Other markets — markets without an F-150 — get a Raptor version of the Ford Ranger. Ford didn't bring that truck to America for the current generation because it might have undercut the F-150 Raptor, and it would have required a costly redesign.
The current Ranger is being designed with the American market in mind. The F-150 Raptor now starts at nearly $65,000, leaving ample room for a Ranger Raptor to slot under it. Ford should have compelling engine options for one. And Rangers have been spotted testing with Raptor-like features.
There's a good chance. The current Ranger only has a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine option. The new Ranger will share a platform with the Bronco, which means the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 from the Bronco should be an option.
Ford Authority has the Ranger Raptor getting the 400 hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 used in the Ford Explorer ST.
Probably. The Ranger's new platform can accommodate hybrid engines. Multiple signs point to the Bronco getting a hybrid. Both the Maverick and the F-150 have hybrid versions. And a report listed a 2.3-liter four-cylinder plug-in hybrid as a Ranger option with a formidable 362 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque.
Ford Europe also pledged to be completely electric or PHEV by 2026, presumably including the Ranger.
As for electric trucks, Ford teased silhouettes of what appeared to be a new Bronco and Ranger on a dedicated EV platform. But we don't yet know whether that EV truck will be a "Ranger."
What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.