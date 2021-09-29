Today's Top Stories
The 2023 Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know

Much-needed upgrades are coming soon. Here's what you can expect.

By Tyler Duffy
4runner venture edition review gear patrol inline 1
It's hard to deny that the Toyota 4Runner remains one of the most charming SUVs on the road. It’s capable, it’s bulletproof — and, perhaps most importantly, it just looks cool. The trouble is, the fifth generation — which entered production back in 2009 — has grown outdated. It gets less than than 20 mpg on the highway, and its five-speed automatic transmission offers half the number of gears that the new Ford Bronco does. It’s time for Toyota to give us an upgrade for the 4Runner; luckily, one should be arriving very soon.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner.

toyota 4runner
When will the sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner arrive?

Toyota is in the midst of overhauling its off-road trucks and SUVs. The new 2022 Tundra just came out, and will arrive at dealers before the end of 2021; the full-size Sequoia SUV should launch next, with the future 4Runner following after. So expect the sixth-gen 4Runner to arrive as a 2023 model, hitting dealers in late 2022 or early 2023. The new Tacoma should follow after the 4Runner.

toyota 4runner
Expect the new 4Runner to move to a new TNGA platform

Toyota has been moving its vehicles to their Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platforms. The new body-on-frame truck version, TNGA-F, underpins the full-size Land Cruiser and the new Tundra. A smaller version of it should be used for both the new 4Runner and the new Tacoma. With the common platform, it’s possible Toyota could shift 4Runner production — traditionally performed in Japan — to America.

toyota 4runner venture
The 4Runner's Global Architecture will be global

Toyota diverged its truck lineup in 1995: America got the Tacoma and 4Runner; while other markets got the Hilux and the Fortuner. As part of a Toyota effort to reduce production costs, those vehicles will move back to the same platform. Bodies and badges may differ, but components and powertrains will be similar.

toyota 4runner
Which gas engines will the Toyota 4Runner get?

Toyota should be looking to get better fuel economy numbers through smaller displacement engines, turbocharging and a transmission offering more than five speeds. We'd guess the base engine will be a four-cylinder — perhaps the 275-hp 2.4-liter in the Lexus NX350 — which would offer substantially more torque (317 lb-ft) than the current V6.

It's also possible Toyota could then give the 4Runner an upgraded version with the nearly 400-hp 3.5-liter V6 from the Tundra. That combo would set up the 4Runner well to compete with the Bronco, Defender and Wrangler.

toyota 4runner
Will the Toyota 4Runner be a hybrid?

Yes. Toyota wants every model to offer a hybrid by 2025, so that would obviously include the 4Runner. The question will be how Toyota goes about that. Three plausible routes for Toyota to get a 4Runner: adding electric components to supplement the base engine, use some form of plug-in hybrid like the RAV4 Prime — or all-out attack on the Bronco and Wrangler with the Tundra's V6 hybrid that offers 437 hp and 583 lb-ft.

toyota tundra
The 4Runner should get an updated interior

The new Tundra interior (shown here) received a major modernization. The 4Runner should follow suit with Toyota's new infotainment system that debuted on the Lexus NX with an optional 14-inch touchscreen. Typically, Toyota doesn't try to blow away buyers with interior material quality. But expect some modest upgrades to help fend off rivals.

toyota tacoma future
