The 10 Worst Used Cars to Buy Right Now

The combination of coronavirus pandemic-induced car demand and the microchip shortage have caused used car prices to spike dramatically in 2021 — to the point some vehicles are selling for more used than new. A new iSeeCars.com study notes that average used prices rose 26.2% year over year in August.

That rise has not been uniform, though. Some vehicles have stayed within sight of their pricing under normal conditions, but others have seen prices leap up by nearly 50%.

Here are the ten used cars that saw their value incase the most in August 2021.