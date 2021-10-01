Today's Top Stories
The 10 Worst Used Cars to Buy Right Now

Now is not the time to score that G-Class coming off a lease.

By Tyler Duffy
mercedes amg g63
Mercedes-Benz

The combination of coronavirus pandemic-induced car demand and the microchip shortage have caused used car prices to spike dramatically in 2021 — to the point some vehicles are selling for more used than new. A new iSeeCars.com study notes that average used prices rose 26.2% year over year in August.

That rise has not been uniform, though. Some vehicles have stayed within sight of their pricing under normal conditions, but others have seen prices leap up by nearly 50%.

Here are the ten used cars that saw their value incase the most in August 2021.

kia soul 2021
Kia
10. Kia Soul

Average Used Price: $16,940

$ Price Change: +$3,973

% Price Change: +30.6%

chevy camaro
Chevrolet
9. Chevrolet Camaro

Average Used Price: $35,635

$ Price Change: +$8,431

% Price Change: +31.0%

lincoln navigator l
Lincoln
8. Lincoln Navigator L

Average Used Price: $66,934

$ Price Change: +$16,325

% Price Change: +32.3%

kia forte gt
Kia
7. Kia Forte

Average Used Price: $16,770

$ Price Change: +$4,125

% Price Change: +32.6%

the monochromatic package, available on the navigator reserve series, offers on trend exterior sweeps of color that showcase the bold lines of lincoln’s full size suv
Eric Perry Photography
6. Lincoln Navigator

Average Used Price: $64,413

$ Price Change: +$16,532

% Price Change: +34.5%

mini 2 door
www.guenterschmied.com
5. Mini Hardtop 2 Door

Average Used Price: $23,402

$ Price Change: +$6,044

% Price Change: +34.8%

mercedes g class
Mercedes-Benz
4. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Average Used Price: $160,465

$ Price Change: +$45,992

% Price Change: +40.2%

chevy spark
Chevrolet
3. Chevrolet Spark

Average Used Price: $14,456

$ Price Change: +$4,467

% Price Change: +44.7%

nissan leaf
Nissan
2. Nissan Leaf

Average Used Price: $19,990

$ Price Change: +$6,370

% Price Change: +46.8%

2021 mitsubishi mirage
JOHN MURPHY PHOTOGRAPHY
1. Mitsubishi Mirage

Average Used Price: $13,398

$ Price Change: +$4,457

% Price Change: +49.9%

4runner venture edition review gear patrol slide 4
Toyota
