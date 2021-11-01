The Best Snow Removal Tools for Your Car

Winter is a picturesque time of year, and one filled with chances for snowy fun; we love hitting the slopes as much as the next northerner. But walking out to your car in the morning to find it entombed in a layer of snow and ice is one of life's great annoyances.

You can't control the weather, and orchestrating a move to a warmer climate may take a bit too long to avoid this winter. What you can do is get some of the best snow removal tools out there to ensure that getting the snow off your car is much less of a pain.