The Best Snow Removal Tools for Your Car

The best products for chipping, scraping and digging your way out of the snow and ice before your morning commute.

Winter is a picturesque time of year, and one filled with chances for snowy fun; we love hitting the slopes as much as the next northerner. But walking out to your car in the morning to find it entombed in a layer of snow and ice is one of life's great annoyances.

You can't control the weather, and orchestrating a move to a warmer climate may take a bit too long to avoid this winter. What you can do is get some of the best snow removal tools out there to ensure that getting the snow off your car is much less of a pain.

Safe-T-Salt Rock Salt
Morton
$25 AT AMAZON

Good old-fashioned rock salt melts ice and snow quickly and provides a gritty texture for traction. 

MKII Safety Orange Vehicle Recovery Board
Maxtrax
$300 AT AMAZON

Overlanders trust Maxtrax recovery boards to extricate themselves from mud and sand. The same principles apply to snow. 

Aluminum Sport Utility Shovel
Lifeline
$30 AT AMAZON

The best tool for shoveling snow? A shovel. This one weighs only 1.3 lbs and collapses into three pieces for easy storage.

Men's Vintage Cold Snap Insulated Work Glove
Carhartt
$48 AT AMAZON

Keeping your hands warm and dry when removing snow is imperative. These Carhartt gloves use a "Storm Defender" textile that's waterproof while still being breathable, allowing sweat to escape. 

SubZero Monster 60" Swivel Head Snowbrush and Ice Scraper
Subzero
$20 AT AMAZON

You probably already have a small, handheld ice breaker. But if you have a large truck or SUV, you may need something a little bigger to reach those last bits of snow and ice. 

E-Z Deflator Kit
ARB
$51 AT AMAZON

If you really get desperate and don't have other tools, airing down your tires can increase your contact patch and help you find traction.  

Portable Air Compressor
VIAIR
$61 AT AMAZON

After you get unstuck, driving with deflated tires is a bad idea. This compressor plugs into a car's 12-volt outlet and can refill most tires in two minutes or less. 

The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy
best winter tires
Gear Patrol

Yup, it's time to start thinking about winter tires. Here are the best ones.

LEARN MORE

