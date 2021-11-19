Reliability is a crucial consideration when buying a new car; most buyers want their car to work. Which brands produce the most reliable vehicles? Consumer Reports tried to find out. They just published their annual auto reliability brand rankings based on survey data. Many brands you would expect, like Toyota, are near the top. However, there are a couple of surprises.



Consume this knowledge with a couple caveats. Measuring reliability benefits older vehicles with less sophisticated software. So Lexus — a brand still selling SUVs without Apple CaRplay — scored much higher than rival Mercedes, a brand on the infotainment cutting edge. And while they are unquestionably annoying, bugs with new software are resolvable with updates. At the same time, powertrain reliability issues can utterly ruin your car ownership.



It's also worth mentioning that brand reliability does not hold firm across a brand's vehicle lineup. Buick, for instance, has an impressive brand reliability rating, but the three-row Enclave still scored below average.



