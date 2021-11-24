4
These Are the 29 Best Values in New Cars
These cars will provide the most value on the back end (and maybe offer cheaper lease deals).
Toyota
Residual value — a.k.a. "how much will this sucker be worth when I'm done with it" — is one of the main concerns people have when buying or leasing a car. Which cars have the best resale value? Well, J.D. Power has just published its 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award winners in no fewer than 29 segments. There were a couple of major upsets, like the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door scoring higher than the Lexus LS 500, but plenty of predictable winners, as well.
Check out all 29 award winners below
Honda
1 of 29
Best Compact Car: Honda Civic
Will Sabel Courtney
2 of 29
Best Midsize Car: Kia K5
Dodge
3 of 29
Best Fullsize Car: Dodge Charger
www.daniel-kraus.com
4 of 29
Best Premium Compact: BMW 2 Series
Mercedes-AMG
5 of 29
Best Premium Executive Car: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door
Courtesy
6 of 29
Best Premium Fullsize Car: Audi A6 Allroad
Genesis
7 of 29
Best Premium Midsize Car: Genesis G70
Porsche
8 of 29
Best Premium Sportscar: Porsche 911 Carrera
Subaru
9 of 29
Best Sportscar: Subaru WRX
Courtesy
10 of 29
Best Subcompact: Hyundai Accent
Subaru
11 of 29
Best Compact Utility: Subaru Forester
Chevrolet
12 of 29
Best Fullsize Utility: Chevrolet Tahoe
Hyundai
13 of 29
Best Micro Utility: Hyundai Kona
Chris Tedesco
14 of 29
Best Midsize Utility, 2-Row Seating: Honda Passport
Kia
15 of 29
Best Midsize Utility, 3-Row Seating: Kia Telluride
16 of 29
Best Off-Road Utility: Ford Bronco
Lexus
17 of 29
Best Premium Compact Utility: Lexus NX
Jeep
18 of 29
Best Premium Fullsize Utility: Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Land Rover
19 of 29
Best Premium Midsize Utility, 2-Row Seating: Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover
20 of 29
Best Premium Midsize Utility, 3-Row Seating: Land Rover Discovery
Audi
21 of 29
Best Premium Subcompact Utility: Audi Q3
Mazda
22 of 29
Best Subcompact Utility: Mazda CX-30
Hyundai
23 of 29
Best Mass Market Electric Vehicle: Hyundai Kona EV
Tesla
24 of 29
Best Premium Electric Vehicle: Tesla Model Y
GMC
25 of 29
Best Fullsize Heavy Duty Pickup Truck: GMC Sierra HD
Toyota
26 of 29
Best Fullsize Pickup: Toyota Tundra
Tyler Duffy
27 of 29
Best Midsize Pickup: Toyota Tacoma
Mercedes-Benz
28 of 29
Best Commercial Van: Mercedes-Benz Metris
WES ALLISON
29 of 29
Best Minivan: Honda Odyssey
