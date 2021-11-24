Today's Top Stories
These Are the 29 Best Values in New Cars

These cars will provide the most value on the back end (and maybe offer cheaper lease deals).

By Tyler Duffy
toyota tacoma
Toyota

Residual value — a.k.a. "how much will this sucker be worth when I'm done with it" — is one of the main concerns people have when buying or leasing a car. Which cars have the best resale value? Well, J.D. Power has just published its 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award winners in no fewer than 29 segments. There were a couple of major upsets, like the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door scoring higher than the Lexus LS 500, but plenty of predictable winners, as well.

Check out all 29 award winners below

2022 honda civic hatchback
Honda
1 of 29
Best Compact Car: Honda Civic

READ OUR HONDA CIVIC REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

kia k5 gt blue
Will Sabel Courtney
2 of 29
Best Midsize Car: Kia K5

READ OUR KIA K5 REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

dodge
Dodge
3 of 29
Best Fullsize Car: Dodge Charger

READ OUR DODGE CHARGER REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

www.daniel-kraus.com
4 of 29
Best Premium Compact: BMW 2 Series

READ ABOUT THE ALL-NEW BMW 2 SERIES


LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

mercedes amg gt 63 s
Mercedes-AMG
5 of 29
Best Premium Executive Car: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door

READ OUR MERCEDES-AMG GT 4-DOOR REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

a6 allroad
Courtesy
6 of 29
Best Premium Fullsize Car: Audi A6 Allroad

READ OUR AUDI A6 ALLROAD REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

2020 genesis g70 gear patrol lead featured
Genesis
7 of 29
Best Premium Midsize Car: Genesis G70

READ OUR GENESIS G70 REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

porsche 911
Porsche
8 of 29
Best Premium Sportscar: Porsche 911 Carrera

READ OUR PORSCHE 911 CARRERA REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

subaru wrx
Subaru
9 of 29
Best Sportscar: Subaru WRX

READ ABOUT THE ALL-NEW 2022 SUBARU WRX

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

2018 accent
Courtesy
10 of 29
Best Subcompact: Hyundai Accent

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

subaru forester wilderness 2022
Subaru
11 of 29
Best Compact Utility: Subaru Forester

READ OUR SUBARU FORESTER REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

2021 chevrolet tahoe high country
Chevrolet
12 of 29
Best Fullsize Utility: Chevrolet Tahoe

READ OUR CHEVROLET TAHOE REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

hyundai kona
Hyundai
13 of 29
Best Micro Utility: Hyundai Kona

READ OUR HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

honda passport
Chris Tedesco
14 of 29
Best Midsize Utility, 2-Row Seating: Honda Passport

READ ABOUT THE HONDA PASSPORT TRAILSPORT


LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

kia telluride best cars to buy 2021
Kia
15 of 29
Best Midsize Utility, 3-Row Seating: Kia Telluride

READ OUR KIA TELLURIDE REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

ford bronco 2 door
16 of 29
Best Off-Road Utility: Ford Bronco

READ OUR FORD BRONCO REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

lexus nx
Lexus
17 of 29
Best Premium Compact Utility: Lexus NX

READ ABOUT THE ALL-NEW 2022 LEXUS NX

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

2022 grand wagoneer
Jeep
18 of 29
Best Premium Fullsize Utility: Jeep Grand Wagoneer

READ OUR JEEP GRAND WAGONEER REVIEW

LEARN MORE

land rover range rover velar
Land Rover
19 of 29
Best Premium Midsize Utility, 2-Row Seating: Land Rover Range Rover Velar

READ OUR RANGE ROVER VELAR REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

best value award cars gear patrol land rover discovery
Land Rover
20 of 29
Best Premium Midsize Utility, 3-Row Seating: Land Rover Discovery

READ THE COMPLETE LAND ROVER BUYING GUIDE

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

audi q3
Audi
21 of 29
Best Premium Subcompact Utility: Audi Q3

READ OUR AUDI RS Q3 REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

mazda cx 30
Mazda
22 of 29
Best Subcompact Utility: Mazda CX-30

READ OUR MAZDA CX-30 REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

hyundai kona electric
Hyundai
23 of 29
Best Mass Market Electric Vehicle: Hyundai Kona EV

READ OUR HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

tesla model y
Tesla
24 of 29
Best Premium Electric Vehicle: Tesla Model Y

READ ABOUT THE TESLA MODEL Y

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

2021 gmc sierra 2500 hd denali
GMC
25 of 29
Best Fullsize Heavy Duty Pickup Truck: GMC Sierra HD

READ OUR GMC SIERRA HD REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

2022 toyota tundra
Toyota
26 of 29
Best Fullsize Pickup: Toyota Tundra

READ OUR TOYOTA TUNDRA REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

toyota tacoma car front
Tyler Duffy
27 of 29
Best Midsize Pickup: Toyota Tacoma

READ OUR TOYOTA TACOMA REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

van
Mercedes-Benz
28 of 29
Best Commercial Van: Mercedes-Benz Metris

READ OUR MERCEDES-BENZ METRIS GETAWAY REVIEW

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

2021 honda odyssey
WES ALLISON
29 of 29
Best Minivan: Honda Odyssey

READ OUR MINIVAN BUYING GUIDE

LEARN MORE SHOP PRE-OWNED

