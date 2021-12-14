Today's Top Stories
1
The 10 Most Revolutionary Products of 2021
2
Everything You Need to Set Up Your First Slackline
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Cross Off Your Gift List with These Deals

These Are the 17 Best Cars to Buy in 2022

Looking for a new car in the new year? Start here.

By Will Sabel Courtney
2022 ford maverick 2l ecoboost awd lariat preproduction vehicle with optional equipment shown available fall 2021
Ford

When it comes to choosing the best values in cars, there are lots of experts to turn to — but it's hard to argue that the crew at Kelley Blue Book don't belong on the list near the top. For decades, the company has been the go-to resource for used car buyers and sellers looking to see just how much they should pay (or charge) for any particular pre-owned vehicle.

But KBB also traffics in new cars, too — and as in 2021, the company has released a list of the best values in new cars for 2022. With top-pick selections from 16 different categories, there's a new car, truck, SUV or van selection for just about every buyer, chosen, as always, based on first-hand testing, pricing, depreciation, insurance and other key factors.

So without further ado: here are the 17 best cars to buy in 2022.

ford maverick 2022 compact pickup truck
Ford
1 of 18
Best New Model / Best Compact Truck: Ford Maverick

The new Maverick may be Ford's entry-level model, but the Blue Oval spared no expense in making it one of the most best vehicles of the year. With a choice of 40-mpg hybrid or turbocharged engines, an incredibly versatile cabin and bed and a remarkably affordable price, it redefines bang-for-your-buck in the pickup market.

READ OUR REVIEW LEARN MORE

toyota tacoma 2021
Toyota
2 of 18
Best Midsize Truck: Toyota Tacoma

With two new adventure trims for the 2022 model year, legendary reliability and an off-road-friendly size, the Tacoma is one of our favorite trucks — and one of the best buys — for good reason.

READ OUR REVIEW LEARN MORE

all new f 150 limited in smoked quartz tinted clearcoat
Ford
3 of 18
Best Full-Size Truck: Ford F-150

The biggest news about the Ford F-150 comes later in 2022, when the all-electric Lightning arrives — but the recently-facelifted internal-combustion models are still very much worthy of praise for their features, capability and power.

READ OUR REVIEW LEARN MORE

honda 2022 sedan hpd
Honda
4 of 18
Best Compact Car: Honda Civic

The new 2022 Civic takes everything we loved about the old one — its playful nature, its reliability, its surprisingly commodious interior — and adds a better design inside and out. A Civic Si and Civic Type R are coming, but for now, you can still get the hatchback with a stick shift.

READ OUR REVIEW LEARN MORE

honda accord 2021 best cars to buy
Honda
5 of 18
Best Midsize Car: Honda Accord

The Accord is one of the last mid-size family sedans still on sale in America, but Honda hasn't let a lack of competition allow it to slack off. This stalwart remains capacious, efficient — and surprisingly entertaining to drive.

READ THE REVIEW LEARN MORE

kia seltos 2022
Kia
6 of 18
Best Subcompact SUV: Kia Seltos

The Seltos packs Kia's typical blend of interesting design and excellent build quality into a just-right-sized-for-city-dwellers crossover package.

READ THE REVIEW LEARN MORE

toyota rav4 off road trd white 2022
Toyota
7 of 18
Best Compact SUV: Toyota RAV4

If you don't know about the RAV4 by now — how it's one of the most popular vehicles in America, how it delivers Toyota build quality in an extraordinarily versatile platform — well, you really owe it to yourself to take one for a test drive and find out what the fuss is about.

READ THE REVIEW LEARN MORE

hyundai santa fe
Tyler Duffy
8 of 18
Best 2-Row Midsize SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe

Don't let the looks alienate you; the Santa Fe is one of the best family crossovers on sale today, so long as you're not looking for a third row of seats.

READ OUR REVIEW LEARN MORE

kia telluride 2022
Kia
9 of 18
Best 3-Row Midsize SUV: Kia Telluride

If you are looking for a family crossover with a third row of seats, however, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than the Telluride. That is, if you can find one; they were flying off dealer lots even before the madness of the 2021 car-buying season.

READ THE REVIEW LEARN MORE

2021 ford expedition
Ford
10 of 18
Best Full-Size SUV: Ford Expedition

The Expedition may be among the older members of this list, but don't hold that against it; its turbocharged V6 power and gigantic interior make it an ideal vehicle for folks with big families and big road trip plans.

LEARN MORE

best winter tires
Gear Patrol
11 of 18
The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy

Don't let winter catch you off-guard.

SHOP NOW

toyota sienna
Toyota
12 of 18
Best Van: Toyota Sienna

With standard hybrid power, optional all-wheel-drive and an unexpectedly cool appearance, the Sienna manages to make minivans cool again — and get more than 30 mpg in the process. Here's how it compares to other minivan competitors.

LEARN MORE

2021 ford mustang mach e red
Ford
13 of 18
Best Electric Vehicle: Ford Mustang Mach-E

Some may consider putting the Mustang name on an electric family crossover heresy, but odds are good those folks haven't driven it yet. Between its exhilarating power delivery, fun features (built-in cooler, anyone?) and excellent driving range, the Mach-E is the non-luxury EV to get right now.

READ OUR REVIEW LEARN MORE

toyota rav4 prime
Toyota
14 of 18
Best Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle: Toyota RAV4 Prime

Take everything great about the RAV4, and add in an electric motor and battery pack that delivers more than 30 miles of real-world zero-emissions range and makes it the most powerful RAV4, and you have yourself one hell of a compelling proposition.

READ THE REVIEW LEARN MORE

lexus es 2022
Lexus
15 of 18
Best Luxury Car: Lexus ES

Sure, it may not be your dream car, but the ES is a spectacularly comfortable and easygoing companion for long drives, daily commutes and anything in-between. And it looks damn fine, too.

READ THE REVIEW LEARN MORE

mercedes amg gla 45
Mercedes-Benz
16 of 18
Best Subcompact Luxury SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Forget the old, mediocre GLA-Class; the newest version is better-looking, far more luxurious, and even offers not one but two extra-spicy AMG versions. (And if you like your SUVs boxier, the GLB-Class is very much the same car with a different skin.)

READ THE REVIEW LEARN MORE

genesis gv70
Genesis
17 of 18
Best Compact Luxury SUV: Genesis GV70

New for the 2022 model year, Genesis's smaller SUV isn't just a looker inside and out; it also offers two potent engines, an incredibly luxurious cabin and ample tech for a surprising price. And if you don't like gas, an EV version is coming soon.

LEARN MORE

genesis gv80
Tyler Duffy
18 of 18
Best Midsize Luxury SUV: Genesis GV80

The GV80 was Genesis's first SUV, and suffice it to say, the brand came out swinging. With bold styling, a comfortable, elegant leather-lined cabin and serious power available beneath the hood, it's practically a bargain Bentley Bentayga.

READ THE REVIEW LEARN MORE

Next
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From News & Product Releases
Sierra Nevada Turned One of Its Beers Into Whiskey
Toyota Gave Us a First Look at Its Electric Truck
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2023 Nissan Z Is Here. Here's What to Know
Dodge Is Killing Off Its Muscle Cars Very Soon
Aston Martin's Final V12 Vantage Teased Again
The Watches for France's New Air & Space Force
Chevy's Next Pickup Will Be 'Unmatched,' CEO Says
If You’ve Ever Wanted Python Boots, Buy These Now
What Makes This Patek Philippe Watch Worth $6.5M?
5 Apps to Improve Your Mindfulness