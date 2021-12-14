These Are the 17 Best Cars to Buy in 2022

When it comes to choosing the best values in cars, there are lots of experts to turn to — but it's hard to argue that the crew at Kelley Blue Book don't belong on the list near the top. For decades, the company has been the go-to resource for used car buyers and sellers looking to see just how much they should pay (or charge) for any particular pre-owned vehicle.

But KBB also traffics in new cars, too — and as in 2021, the company has released a list of the best values in new cars for 2022. With top-pick selections from 16 different categories, there's a new car, truck, SUV or van selection for just about every buyer, chosen, as always, based on first-hand testing, pricing, depreciation, insurance and other key factors.

So without further ado: here are the 17 best cars to buy in 2022.