These Are the 17 Best Cars to Buy in 2022
Looking for a new car in the new year? Start here.
When it comes to choosing the best values in cars, there are lots of experts to turn to — but it's hard to argue that the crew at Kelley Blue Book don't belong on the list near the top. For decades, the company has been the go-to resource for used car buyers and sellers looking to see just how much they should pay (or charge) for any particular pre-owned vehicle.
But KBB also traffics in new cars, too — and as in 2021, the company has released a list of the best values in new cars for 2022. With top-pick selections from 16 different categories, there's a new car, truck, SUV or van selection for just about every buyer, chosen, as always, based on first-hand testing, pricing, depreciation, insurance and other key factors.
So without further ado: here are the 17 best cars to buy in 2022.
The new Maverick may be Ford's entry-level model, but the Blue Oval spared no expense in making it one of the most best vehicles of the year. With a choice of 40-mpg hybrid or turbocharged engines, an incredibly versatile cabin and bed and a remarkably affordable price, it redefines bang-for-your-buck in the pickup market.
With two new adventure trims for the 2022 model year, legendary reliability and an off-road-friendly size, the Tacoma is one of our favorite trucks — and one of the best buys — for good reason.
The biggest news about the Ford F-150 comes later in 2022, when the all-electric Lightning arrives — but the recently-facelifted internal-combustion models are still very much worthy of praise for their features, capability and power.
The new 2022 Civic takes everything we loved about the old one — its playful nature, its reliability, its surprisingly commodious interior — and adds a better design inside and out. A Civic Si and Civic Type R are coming, but for now, you can still get the hatchback with a stick shift.
The Accord is one of the last mid-size family sedans still on sale in America, but Honda hasn't let a lack of competition allow it to slack off. This stalwart remains capacious, efficient — and surprisingly entertaining to drive.
The Seltos packs Kia's typical blend of interesting design and excellent build quality into a just-right-sized-for-city-dwellers crossover package.
If you don't know about the RAV4 by now — how it's one of the most popular vehicles in America, how it delivers Toyota build quality in an extraordinarily versatile platform — well, you really owe it to yourself to take one for a test drive and find out what the fuss is about.
Don't let the looks alienate you; the Santa Fe is one of the best family crossovers on sale today, so long as you're not looking for a third row of seats.
If you are looking for a family crossover with a third row of seats, however, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than the Telluride. That is, if you can find one; they were flying off dealer lots even before the madness of the 2021 car-buying season.
The Expedition may be among the older members of this list, but don't hold that against it; its turbocharged V6 power and gigantic interior make it an ideal vehicle for folks with big families and big road trip plans.
With standard hybrid power, optional all-wheel-drive and an unexpectedly cool appearance, the Sienna manages to make minivans cool again — and get more than 30 mpg in the process. Here's how it compares to other minivan competitors.
Some may consider putting the Mustang name on an electric family crossover heresy, but odds are good those folks haven't driven it yet. Between its exhilarating power delivery, fun features (built-in cooler, anyone?) and excellent driving range, the Mach-E is the non-luxury EV to get right now.
Take everything great about the RAV4, and add in an electric motor and battery pack that delivers more than 30 miles of real-world zero-emissions range and makes it the most powerful RAV4, and you have yourself one hell of a compelling proposition.
Sure, it may not be your dream car, but the ES is a spectacularly comfortable and easygoing companion for long drives, daily commutes and anything in-between. And it looks damn fine, too.
Forget the old, mediocre GLA-Class; the newest version is better-looking, far more luxurious, and even offers not one but two extra-spicy AMG versions. (And if you like your SUVs boxier, the GLB-Class is very much the same car with a different skin.)
New for the 2022 model year, Genesis's smaller SUV isn't just a looker inside and out; it also offers two potent engines, an incredibly luxurious cabin and ample tech for a surprising price. And if you don't like gas, an EV version is coming soon.
The GV80 was Genesis's first SUV, and suffice it to say, the brand came out swinging. With bold styling, a comfortable, elegant leather-lined cabin and serious power available beneath the hood, it's practically a bargain Bentley Bentayga.