The 2024 Toyota Compact Cruiser EV: What You Need to Know

It's compact, it's boxy, and it looks a lot like the FJ Cruiser.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota compact cruiser ev in blue
Toyota

Back in December. Toyota revealed an absolute onslaught of new electric car concepts. My eyes, however, immediately flew to the back corner. There was an electric pickup that looked very much like a Tacoma EV...and right next to it was a small, boxy, off-road SUV with heavy cladding, a skid plate and a roof rack. The Toyota Compact Cruiser EV.

Here’s what we know about the Compact Cruiser electric vehicle so far (which, admittedly, is not much).

Expect the Compact Cruiser EV to stay small
2022 toyota compact cruiser ev
Toyota

Toyota didn’t get cute naming these concepts; the pickup EV was literally named "Pickup EV." So, the inclusion of “Compact” s prominently in the name likely refers to the body size. The Compact Cruiser EV also looks significantly smaller than the Pickup EV — it's probably on the larger side of midsize, at best.

The Compact Cruiser looks a lot like the FJ Cruiser
toyota fj cruiser
Toyota

The Compact Cruiser looks like a smaller version of the FJ Cruiser, which was a quirky, modernized take on the old FJ40 Land Cruiser. A niche enthusiast base has kept the FJ Cruiser's used prices sky-high and has longed for its return. This vehicle — in a more commercially viable and environmentally friendly form — may be the closest we get.

We'd expect "Cruiser" to be in the production name somewhere. However, Toyota did trademark "Trailhunter" last year, so who knows.

The Compact Cruiser may be the FT-4X concept, but electric
toyota ft4x concept
Toyota

Toyota revealed a really cool FT-4X concept back in 2017. It was a tiny, affordable, off-road crossover with nifty, sort-of-Ford Maverick-like styling targeted at young people. Toyota never put it into production, but the Compact Cruiser EV could be very much that but electric. (Car and Driver expects the price point to be on the affordable side, for what it's worth.)

When will the Compact Cruiser EV arrive?
toyota compact cruiser ev in blue
Toyota

Toyota has not revealed a launch date for the Compact Cruiser EV yet, but we can expect it to be relatively soon. Toyota promised to launch 15 new BEVS by 2025; Toyota revealed 15 new EV concepts back in December. So we'd bet the production Compact Cruiser will be on the road by then.

