The 2024 Toyota Compact Cruiser EV: What You Need to Know

Back in December. Toyota revealed an absolute onslaught of new electric car concepts. My eyes, however, immediately flew to the back corner. There was an electric pickup that looked very much like a Tacoma EV...and right next to it was a small, boxy, off-road SUV with heavy cladding, a skid plate and a roof rack. The Toyota Compact Cruiser EV.

Here’s what we know about the Compact Cruiser electric vehicle so far (which, admittedly, is not much).