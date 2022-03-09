Today's Top Stories
1
Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps
2
Make Cleaning Easier with These Dyson Products
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
2XU Has Running Gear for Every Climate

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Has Arrived. Here's What You Need to Know

It's finally here, in all its two-tone glory.

By Tyler Duffy
volkswagen id buzz
VW

Volkswagen's ID lineup promised a vibrant future with fresh new electric vehicles and exciting reinterpretations of VW classics. So far in America, VW has shelved fanciful concepts like the ID. Buggy in favor of prosaic electric cars like the ID.4 crossover. But Volkswagen has finally unveiled one of its more flavorful electric vehicles: the ID. Buzz.

The ID. Buzz is still very much a conventional van that will be used for things like VW's self-driving vehicle project. But it pays visual homage to an all-time classic, the Type 2 VW Microbus. And that plus some compelling practicality could make the ID. Buzz incredibly popular worldwide.

Here's what you need to know about the new ID. Buzz.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
When will America get the ID. Buzz?
vw id buzz
VW

Volkswagen debuted the short wheelbase and cargo van versions of the ID. Buzz. America is only getting the long-wheelbase passenger version of the ID. Buzz. And while it may be a — *dons shades like David Caruso* — buzzkill, that's going to take a while.

VW says it will not debut the long-wheelbase model until 2023, and sales of it won't happen in America until 2024. Details for the American version will be released closer to launch.

The ID. Buzz shares a lot with the Volkswagen ID.4
vw id buzz
VW

Both the ID. Buzz and the Volkswagen ID.4 crossover ride on the same MEB platform. And certain features are similar. The RWD powertrain puts out the same 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque as the ID.4. It's possible a similar dual-motor AWD version with around 300 horsepower could join it eventually.

The ID. Buzz shares a very similar digital cockpit with the ID.4 and what looks to be the same haptic button array that drove us nuts in the new Mk8 GTI. We also expect it will drive similarly to the ID.4 with a low center of gravity and nimble handling, but palpable weight.

The ID. Buzz draws a lot of influence from the original Microbus, man
vw id buzz
VW

The ID. Buzz will function similarly to the original Microbus, offering a large interior volume in a compact footprint. The rear motor sits where the gasoline motor on the original bus did but lower. This allows for a short front overhang, which should allow ample space for people and things. The original could hold 8 people and their things in a space about the size of a modern Jetta.

The ID. Buzz channel stereotypical Microbus devotees in spirit, using organic paint, an animal-free leather alternative for seating and recycled plastic.

The I.D. Buzz won't go fast, but it will have fast charging
ingo barenschee&#xA;

Buyers with a need for speed probably won't be buying the ID. Buzz. That will be good because the Buzz will be electronically limited, at least in Europe, to 90 mph.

But the ID. Buzz should be relatively quick on the charger. It's capable of up to 170 kW fast charging, which will let it charge from 5-80% in only 30 minutes. In Europe, the ID. Buzz will also be capable of bidirectional charging to send power back out if needed.

There are key features we don't know yet about the ID. Buzz
vw id buzz
VW

We don't know how much the body shape change and potential weight differences will affect the ID. Buzz range. VW did not reveal any range figures yet. Current EPA ratings for the ID.4 put it between 240 and 260 miles depending on the configuration.

We also don't know how much the ID. Buzz will cost yet. Edmunds expects the starting price in America to be around $40,000, comparable to the ID. 4. Though some German rumors have the Buzz starting above $50,000 in Germany when you factor out the VAT.

The 36 Electric Cars We're Most Excited to Drive in the Future
mercedes benz concept eqg
Mercedes-Benz AG - Global Communications Mercedes-Benz Cars &amp; Vans

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Hyundai Has a Cool New Tailgate Idea
Save Up to 57% on the Best Motorcycle Helmets
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jeep's Revolutionary New Engine Arrives Next Month
Dive Into Seiko's 2022 Watch Lineup (So Far)
Madewell's New (Re)Sourced Short Is a Must-Have
Lululemon Officially Enters the Footwear Game
All the Cool New Tech from Apple's Spring Event
The Toyota America Needs May Arrive Next Month
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz: What You Need to Know
BMW's Wildest M4 Yet Is Coming Very Soon