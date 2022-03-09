Volkswagen's ID lineup promised a vibrant future with fresh new electric vehicles and exciting reinterpretations of VW classics. So far in America, VW has shelved fanciful concepts like the ID. Buggy in favor of prosaic electric cars like the ID.4 crossover. But Volkswagen has finally unveiled one of its more flavorful electric vehicles: the ID. Buzz.

The ID. Buzz is still very much a conventional van that will be used for things like VW's self-driving vehicle project. But it pays visual homage to an all-time classic, the Type 2 VW Microbus. And that plus some compelling practicality could make the ID. Buzz incredibly popular worldwide.

Here's what you need to know about the new ID. Buzz.