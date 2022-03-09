The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Has Arrived. Here's What You Need to Know
It's finally here, in all its two-tone glory.
Volkswagen's ID lineup promised a vibrant future with fresh new electric vehicles and exciting reinterpretations of VW classics. So far in America, VW has shelved fanciful concepts like the ID. Buggy in favor of prosaic electric cars like the ID.4 crossover. But Volkswagen has finally unveiled one of its more flavorful electric vehicles: the ID. Buzz.
The ID. Buzz is still very much a conventional van that will be used for things like VW's self-driving vehicle project. But it pays visual homage to an all-time classic, the Type 2 VW Microbus. And that plus some compelling practicality could make the ID. Buzz incredibly popular worldwide.
Here's what you need to know about the new ID. Buzz.
Volkswagen debuted the short wheelbase and cargo van versions of the ID. Buzz. America is only getting the long-wheelbase passenger version of the ID. Buzz. And while it may be a — *dons shades like David Caruso* — buzzkill, that's going to take a while.
VW says it will not debut the long-wheelbase model until 2023, and sales of it won't happen in America until 2024. Details for the American version will be released closer to launch.
Both the ID. Buzz and the Volkswagen ID.4 crossover ride on the same MEB platform. And certain features are similar. The RWD powertrain puts out the same 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque as the ID.4. It's possible a similar dual-motor AWD version with around 300 horsepower could join it eventually.
The ID. Buzz shares a very similar digital cockpit with the ID.4 and what looks to be the same haptic button array that drove us nuts in the new Mk8 GTI. We also expect it will drive similarly to the ID.4 with a low center of gravity and nimble handling, but palpable weight.
The ID. Buzz will function similarly to the original Microbus, offering a large interior volume in a compact footprint. The rear motor sits where the gasoline motor on the original bus did but lower. This allows for a short front overhang, which should allow ample space for people and things. The original could hold 8 people and their things in a space about the size of a modern Jetta.
The ID. Buzz channel stereotypical Microbus devotees in spirit, using organic paint, an animal-free leather alternative for seating and recycled plastic.
Buyers with a need for speed probably won't be buying the ID. Buzz. That will be good because the Buzz will be electronically limited, at least in Europe, to 90 mph.
But the ID. Buzz should be relatively quick on the charger. It's capable of up to 170 kW fast charging, which will let it charge from 5-80% in only 30 minutes. In Europe, the ID. Buzz will also be capable of bidirectional charging to send power back out if needed.
We don't know how much the body shape change and potential weight differences will affect the ID. Buzz range. VW did not reveal any range figures yet. Current EPA ratings for the ID.4 put it between 240 and 260 miles depending on the configuration.
We also don't know how much the ID. Buzz will cost yet. Edmunds expects the starting price in America to be around $40,000, comparable to the ID. 4. Though some German rumors have the Buzz starting above $50,000 in Germany when you factor out the VAT.
