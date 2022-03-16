Volvo's Future Flagship SUV: Everything You Need to Know
Volvo's next generation of vehicles arrives very soon. Here's what will lead the charge.
This decade, Volvo will metamorphose into an SUV-heavy, all-electric car brand. That process should begin in earnest later this year, when Volvo unveils a new flagship, three-row SUV to replace the gracefully aging XC90 crossover. Like the XC90 did nearly a decade ago, it should set the tone for Volvo’s next generation of vehicles.
Here’s what we know about Volvo’s new flagship SUV — which should arrive for the 2023 model year — so far.
While other manufacturers shift from model names to alphanumeric designations for the EV era, Volvo will ditch its traditional alphanumeric models for more “emotional” model names. Volvo’s CEO said this SUV would receive “a name, like a child.”
We aren’t getting a Volvo Lars or Volvo Erik yet. But based on Volvo trademark filings, we expect them to call the SUV the Embla, after the first woman of Norse mythology.
There will be an all-electric Embla, no doubt. That saud, Volvo may offer a combustion or hybrid version alongside it to start. Autocar says the SUV will use two different platforms — the EV version would have a flat floor, while the combustion version would have a more conventional layout to accommodate the engine.
The EV Embla is also expected share a platform with the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV, though the latter is expected to be sportier and more powerful.
The Embela will take its design cues from Volvo’s Concept Recharge, which the brand called “the manifesto for the next generation of all-electric Volvos.” Officially, the new flagship will be called an SUV, but like the Concept Recharge, it may look more like an aerodynamic Volvo wagon with some extra ground clearance.
According to Autocar, the new flagship SUV will have straight edges, reminiscent of the Volvo 940 and V70 wagons. The interior will stick with Scandinavian minimalism, albeit with a more modern design that swaps out many of the physical controls for an expansive touchscreen.
Why take the trouble to include a prominent LiDAR sensor in a concept car? To highlight that you're planning to include some serious new tech. Volvo told Automotive News that the new flagship SUV may debut Volvo's "unsupervised" Level 3 hands-free driving system on highways — allowing the driver to text and watch YouTube.
