This decade, Volvo will metamorphose into an SUV-heavy, all-electric car brand. That process should begin in earnest later this year, when Volvo unveils a new flagship, three-row SUV to replace the gracefully aging XC90 crossover. Like the XC90 did nearly a decade ago, it should set the tone for Volvo’s next generation of vehicles.

Here’s what we know about Volvo’s new flagship SUV — which should arrive for the 2023 model year — so far.