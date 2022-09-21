The Volvo EX90: Everything You Need to Know
Volvo's next vehicle generation arrives very soon. Here's what will lead the charge.
Volvo is going electric by 2030. That process will begin in earnest with a new all-electric flagship SUV, which Volvo confirmed will be called the EX90. It will be sold alongside a refreshed version of the combustion XC90 to start. And like that gracefully aging crossover, the EX90 should set the tone for Volvo’s next generation of vehicles.
Here’s what we know about the Volvo EX 90 — which should arrive for the 2023 model year and be built in America — so far.
Previous reporting had tabbed the reveal for Q4 2022. And Volvo has confirmed a reveal date for the EX90 on November 9, 2022.
Volvo had previously said this SUV would receive "a name, like a child" rather than an alphanumeric designation. That led to reporting the new SUV would be called the Embla, after the first woman of Norse mythology. Volvo either changed their minds or never intended to do that.
Whatever happened, the new SUV will be the EX90. We suspect that won't catch on as a popular name for children.
Autocar describes the EX90's appearance as a "production ready" version of the Concept Recharge. The styling language will be similar, though some of the futuristic details — as one would expect — will be "toned down."
Per Autocar, the EX90 will provide a "simpler and cleaner" driver environment. The EX90 will have a minimalist look and take advantage of the space provided by the flat floor. Expect Volvo to move controls to a giant center console touchscreen, which should use the new Google OS and may have gaming-quality 3D graphics.
Why take the trouble to include a prominent LiDAR sensor in a concept car? To highlight that you're planning to include some serious new tech. Volvo told Automotive News that the new flagship SUV may debut Volvo's "unsupervised" Level 3 hands-free driving system on highways — allowing the driver to text and watch YouTube.
