Volvo is going electric by 2030. That process will begin in earnest with a new all-electric flagship SUV, which Volvo confirmed will be called the EX90. It will be sold alongside a refreshed version of the combustion XC90 to start. And like that gracefully aging crossover, the EX90 should set the tone for Volvo’s next generation of vehicles.

Here’s what we know about the Volvo EX 90 — which should arrive for the 2023 model year and be built in America — so far.