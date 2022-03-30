Today's Top Stories
The Ram Electric Truck: What You Need to Know

Ram is putting the "EV" in "revolution."

By Tyler Duffy
ram 1500 electric pickup
Stellantis

Ram hasn't been the most eco-friendly of truck brands. The brand has not produced a hybrid truck yet, relying on a heavily V8-dependent lineup; indeed, the top-of-the-line Ram 1500 TRX is one of the least efficient vehicles on the road, earning just 10 mpg in city driving. But that's about to change. Ram has announced it will follow in Ford's footsteps with an all-electric pickup, which should arrive in 2024.

Here's what we know about the Ram EV pickup truck so far.

The Ram EV may offer up to 500 miles of range
"ram truck creates ram revolution to invite consumers on its journey to revolutionize the pickup truck market, as it prepares to launch the ram 1500 battery electric vehicle bev in 2024”
Stellantis

The Ram EV will use Stellantis's new STLA Frame platform for body-on-frame trucks and SUVs. Stellantis says this platform will be capable of up to 500 miles of EV range in the top-spec form.

The Ram EV may be more powerful than current combustion pickup
ram 1500 electric sketch
Ram

Ram has not given specs for the new electric truck yet. But the brand said it will "push past what competitors have announced." It's not clear who Ram perceives as its "competitors." But that statement seems to mean the Ram electric truck will put out more than the 664 horsepower and 780 lb-ft of torque from the new Chevy Silverado EV.

Mopar Insiders suggests that a top-spec Ram EV could get a tri-motor system more potent than the GMC Hummer EV SUT with close to 1,341 horsepower — making it the most powerful EV truck on the market.

Ram may offer a gasoline range extender for the truck
ram 1500 electric sketch
Ram

Ram's CEO Mike Koval Jr. said the brand plans to offer a range extender model alongside the fully-electric Ram pickup. He did not offer full details. But it's expected the truck would be based on the electric Ram and offer a supplementary gas engine for additional power — picture a reverse PHEV.

A range-extender model would help the Ram EV achieve a better range while towing. It would not be a 100 percent emissions-free solution for Ram. But it would be certainly greener than a current V8 gas pickup.

Could the Ram EV Be called the Ram Revolution?

For now, Ram is only referring to the battery-electric Ram as the battery-electric Ram. But Ram's campaign for the new truck (and the website for it) is called the Ram Revolution, which could be the eventual name for the truck when it's revealed.

