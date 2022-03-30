The Ram Electric Truck: What You Need to Know
Ram is putting the "EV" in "revolution."
Ram hasn't been the most eco-friendly of truck brands. The brand has not produced a hybrid truck yet, relying on a heavily V8-dependent lineup; indeed, the top-of-the-line Ram 1500 TRX is one of the least efficient vehicles on the road, earning just 10 mpg in city driving. But that's about to change. Ram has announced it will follow in Ford's footsteps with an all-electric pickup, which should arrive in 2024.
Here's what we know about the Ram EV pickup truck so far.
The Ram EV will use Stellantis's new STLA Frame platform for body-on-frame trucks and SUVs. Stellantis says this platform will be capable of up to 500 miles of EV range in the top-spec form.
Ram has not given specs for the new electric truck yet. But the brand said it will "push past what competitors have announced." It's not clear who Ram perceives as its "competitors." But that statement seems to mean the Ram electric truck will put out more than the 664 horsepower and 780 lb-ft of torque from the new Chevy Silverado EV.
Mopar Insiders suggests that a top-spec Ram EV could get a tri-motor system more potent than the GMC Hummer EV SUT with close to 1,341 horsepower — making it the most powerful EV truck on the market.
Ram's CEO Mike Koval Jr. said the brand plans to offer a range extender model alongside the fully-electric Ram pickup. He did not offer full details. But it's expected the truck would be based on the electric Ram and offer a supplementary gas engine for additional power — picture a reverse PHEV.
A range-extender model would help the Ram EV achieve a better range while towing. It would not be a 100 percent emissions-free solution for Ram. But it would be certainly greener than a current V8 gas pickup.
