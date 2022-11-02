The Ram 1500 Revolution EV Pickup: What You Need to Know

Ram hasn't been the most eco-friendly of truck brands. The brand has not produced a hybrid truck yet, relying on a heavily V8-dependent lineup; indeed, the top-of-the-line Ram 1500 TRX is one of the least efficient vehicles on the road, earning just 10 mpg in city driving. But that's about to change. Ram has announced it will follow in Ford's footsteps with an all-electric pickup, which should arrive in 2024.

Here's what we know about the Ram EV pickup truck so far.