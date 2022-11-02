Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Herman Miller’s New Gaming Chair is Unbelievable
3
Toyota's New Small Pickup Truck: What We Know
4
How One Clever Company Mastered the Milk Crate
5
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist

The Ram 1500 Revolution EV Pickup: What You Need to Know

Ram is putting the "EV" in "revolution."

By Tyler Duffy
“the ram truck brand will unveil its ram 1500 revolution battery electric vehicle bev concept at the world’s most influential tech event – ces 2023 – in las vegas on january 5th  loaded with exclusive advanced technology features, the ram revolution bev concept is a visionary roadmap and a glimpse into the future, showing how the leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment  ram’s move toward electrification supports the stellantis dare forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions  ram will offer electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025, and all of its segments no later than 2030  ram evs – including the ram 1500 bev production vehicle that debuts in 2024 – will push past the competition as leaders in a combination of areas truck customers care about the most  range, towing, payload and charge time”
Stellantis

Ram hasn't been the most eco-friendly of truck brands. The brand has not produced a hybrid truck yet, relying on a heavily V8-dependent lineup; indeed, the top-of-the-line Ram 1500 TRX is one of the least efficient vehicles on the road, earning just 10 mpg in city driving. But that's about to change. Ram has announced it will follow in Ford's footsteps with an all-electric pickup, which should arrive in 2024.

Here's what we know about the Ram EV pickup truck so far.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meet the Ram 1500 Revolution EV

Ram is now referring to the new truck as the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept. Ram is going heavy with Revolution branding on the website. Ram 1500 Revolution is currently our best bet for the name for the production electric truck.

The Ram 1500 Revolution debut has been delayed until January 2023
ram 1500 electric pickup
Stellantis

Ram initially told the Detroit Free Press the Ram 1500 Revolution EV concept would debut on Nov. 17 ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. But Ram has announced it will instead unveil the new electric truck concept at CES in January 2023.

The Ram Revolution may offer up to 500 miles of range
"ram truck creates ram revolution to invite consumers on its journey to revolutionize the pickup truck market, as it prepares to launch the ram 1500 battery electric vehicle bev in 2024”
Stellantis

The Ram Revolution will use Stellantis's new STLA Frame platform for body-on-frame trucks and SUVs. Stellantis says this platform will be capable of up to 500 miles of EV range in the top-spec form.

Expect the Ram Revolution to get more power than the 1500 TRX
ram 1500 electric sketch
Ram

Ram has not shown specs for the new electric truck yet. What they have said is that they will push past what competitors have announced. If Ram views "competitors" as conventional full-size pickups, the new target is the GMC Sierra EV with 754 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque.

But Ram could also be factoring in the Hummer EV SUT. Mopar Insiders suggests that a top-spec Ram EV could get a tri-motor system more potent than the GMC Hummer EV SUT with close to 1,341 horsepower — making it the most powerful EV truck on the market.

Ram may offer a gasoline range extender for the truck
ram 1500 electric sketch
Ram

Ram's CEO Mike Koval Jr. said the brand plans to offer a range extender model alongside the fully-electric Ram pickup. He did not offer full details. But it's expected the truck would be based on the electric Ram and offer a supplementary gas engine for additional power — picture a reverse PHEV.

A range-extender model would help the Ram EV achieve a better range while towing. It would not be a 100 percent emissions-free solution for Ram. But it would be certainly greener than a current V8 gas pickup.

The 33 Electric Cars We're Most Excited to Drive in the Future
mercedes benz concept eqg
Mercedes-Benz AG

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Cozy Up in The North Face's Nuptse Fleece Jacket
This AI Tool Wants to Make Shopping Easier
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Lee's Newest Collab Celebrates Black Cowboys
Toyota Will Build Fancy Factory Overlanding Trucks
Western Rise Is Offering a Rare 30% off Sale
Sip This Mezcal This Día de los Muertos
Start 'Em Young: These Selvedge Jeans Are for Kids
Rolex Just Announced Its First Titanium Watch
You Can Now Shop Peloton at Dick's Sporting Goods
This Brand Fights for a Fairer Fashion Industry