The Telluride has been around for a few years now and has been a massive hit. It's technically a crossover, and there aren't many other non-SUVs found at its intersection of price and size (Hyundai's Palisade, the Telluride's sister vehicle, is another). It should be at the top of your list if you're in need of a big vehicle that handles well and returns relatively good fuel economy–the Telluride achieves up to 26 mpg on the highway.

The base model is equipped with standard front-wheel-drive (all-wheel-drive is available), an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 3.8-liter V6 that makes 391 horsepower. It features a nearly full suite of driver assistance as standard and can tow up to 5,000 pounds with proper equipment. In Gear Patrol's review of the Kia Telluride, we stated that "the Telluride is sophisticated enough to transition from school bus to office-ready commuter or date night ride." It affords up to 87 feet of cargo room and two USB ports… in each row… plus many more family-pleasing features.

Also consider: Honda Odyssey, Volkswagen Atlas

Further Reading: 2020 Kia Telluride Review: A 3-Row Family SUV to Pamper You

Learn More