Farley likely meant the next-gen electric F-Series Ford has already put forward. Farley referenced Ford's new Blue Oval City plant in Tennessee, which will build that next-gen F Series pickup.

The F-150 Lightning is an ad-hoc truck based on the current F-150 — which is how Ford was able to get it into production so quickly. The new one will run on a new, dedicated EV truck platform like the Silverado EV and Ram 1500 electric pickups.

We don't know whether Ford will use F-150 branding or call the new truck something different. Blue Oval City opens in 2025, which is a good bet for when we'll see that new electric F-Series.